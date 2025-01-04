Published 06:55 IST, January 4th 2025
Mohammed Siraj Picks up Sam Konstas, Travis Head in One Over at SCG | WATCH VIDEO
Just when the game seemed to be slipping away completely from India's grasp, Mohammed Siraj's two wickets in one over has brought them right back in the contest
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Just when the game seemed to be slipping away completely from India's grasp, Mohammed Siraj's two wickets in one over has brought them right back in the contest. And the two wickets were Sam Konstas - who was looking to dominate - and then he knocked over Travis Head with a beauty in the same over. Konstas was caught trying to drive and outswinger. It came of Konstas' edge and was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. Then, Siraj dismissed Head with a ball that seemed to leave the left-hander forcing an edge. KL Rahul took the catch at second slip. The two wickets have also fired up the Indians and given them belief. Here are the two wickets of Siraj.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile. Steve Smith has just perished at the time of filing the copy. Prasidh Krishna picked up the big fish. Smith has been dismissed for 33. Alex Carey has walked in to join Beau Webster, who is on debut. Australia are 96 for five and they still trail by 89 runs. India would realise they have to continue taking wickets to keep their chances alive in the match. The pitch at the moment seems to be helping the pacers and they should look to make the most of it.
DAY 1 - AS IT HAPPENED
Earlier, the Indian team was bundled out for 185 runs against Australia on the opening day of the fifth and final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney.
Rishabh Pant ’s dismissal triggered the Indian lower-order collapse. Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo knock of 22, while Jadeja was dismissed for 26. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with four wickets.
Updated 07:02 IST, January 4th 2025