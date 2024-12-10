Mohammed Siraj's SURPRISING Reaction to ICC's Punishment, Fine After Fiery Send-Off to Travis Head

Ind vs Aus: Mohammed Siraj seemed chilled out even after the sanction from the ICC following the send off to Travis Head. Siraj gave Head a fiery send off after cleaning him up with a perfect yorker at Adelaide during the second Test. By then, Head had already put the hosts in a dominating position by scoring a breathtaking 140 off 141 balls. Siraj was asked about the fine, which equates to AUD 16,500 or INR 8,95,340, that the ICC levied on him and to that he said: "Yeah man, it’s all good."

‘Going to the gym now’

When probed further whether he was upset by it, the Indian pacer replied, "I am going to the gym now.”

As per the Sunday Morning Herald, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah missed India's training session on Tuesday.

India Register UNWANTED Record In Adelaide

The Indian cricket team features the likes of Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the scoreboard did not live up to their stature. With the Pink Ball darting around and making life difficult for the batters, Australia made the most of the conditions available at their disposal and dismissed all the Indian batters in both the innings. India lost 20 wickets in 81 overs facing only 486 deliveries, which also happens to be the fourth fewest in their Test history.

