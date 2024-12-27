PITCH Invader Trying to Hug Virat Kohli at MCG During Boxing Day Test Steals Show | WATCH

During the second day at the MCG, it was a pitch invader who stole the show. The invader was trying to hug Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was stunned. The incident took place during the first hour of day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test. The invader took the players by surprise as he breached security and tried to run in close to India captain Rohit Sharma and then when he could not get close enough, he looked at Kohli and tried to get close to him. The security was quick to react as they intercepted the fan's move and took him off the field of play to allow the game to start again. This incident is certainly a testament of the popularity the two Indian cricketers enjoy worldwide.

WATCH VIDEO

While the invader was trying his level best to get close to the star Indian cricketers, the MCG crowd seemed to be booing Kohli.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Following Altercation With Sam Konstas

KOHLI FINED

Earlier on the opening day of the Test, Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after he and Konstas bumped shoulders in the 10th over of the Australian innings.

Meanwhile, Australia have been dominant, thanks to Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. While Smith got to a century, Cummins gave him able support before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 49. The hosts look in total control of proceedings at the moment and the Indian team would desperately look for a turnaround.