Published 12:42 IST, December 19th 2024

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Knew Ravi Ashwin Would Retire; Virat Kohli Didn't - REPORT

Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin retiring after the final day of the third Test at Brisbane, may have surprised many but not Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravi Ashwin Retires | Image: AP/BCCI

Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin retiring after the final day of the third Test at Brisbane, may have surprised many but not Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir . As per a source close to the BCCI, only the captain and the coach knew about it - even Virat Kohli did not. And hence, Kohli was also surprised and the selectors had very little clue about the development. 

‘There was no nudge from the selection committee’

"There was no nudge from the selection committee. Ashwin is a legend in Indian cricket and he has the right to take his own call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Within the team, except for skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, the decision came as a shock for the rest, reported The Indian Express.

KOHLI-ASHWIN HUG

During the third session of the final day of the Brisbane Test, the cameras panned towards the Indian dressing-room and everyone could see Ashwin having a long chat with Kohli and then the two hugged. Once fans saw that, speculations grew stronger and eventually we saw Ashwin making it public. 

‘It made me a bit emotional’ - Kohli to Ashwin

"I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli wrote on social space.

 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Had HEATED Argument With Australian Journo After Brisbane Test - REPORT

Updated 15:37 IST, December 19th 2024

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Gautam Gambhir

