Travis Head's OBSCENE Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Wicket During Boxing Day Test Raise Eyebrows

Australian allrounder Travis Head was over the moon after dismissing a well-set Rishabh Pant and then he did something for which he may regret. After picking up the crucial wicket of Pant, Head came up with a never-seen-before gesture which looked obscene. Now, it would be interesting to see what action is taken against Head for his celebration. Obscene gesture in cricket falls under Level 1 offense. So, does he get suspended for the next Test or will he just get away with a fine? In all probability, the match referee will have a close look at it and then a call is going to be taken. Here is the clip of what really transpired at the MCG on day 5. The official social media handle of Cricket Australia shared the clip of the dismissal, but then removed it instantly after realising that this is making all the news for the wrong reasons.