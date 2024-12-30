Published 10:32 IST, December 30th 2024
Travis Head's OBSCENE Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Wicket During Boxing Day Test Raise Eyebrows
Australian allrounder Travis Head was over the moon after dismissing a well-set Rishabh Pant and then he did something for which he may regret.
Australian allrounder Travis Head was over the moon after dismissing a well-set Rishabh Pant and then he did something for which he may regret. After picking up the crucial wicket of Pant, Head came up with a never-seen-before gesture which looked obscene. Now, it would be interesting to see what action is taken against Head for his celebration. Obscene gesture in cricket falls under Level 1 offense. So, does he get suspended for the next Test or will he just get away with a fine? In all probability, the match referee will have a close look at it and then a call is going to be taken. Here is the clip of what really transpired at the MCG on day 5. The official social media handle of Cricket Australia shared the clip of the dismissal, but then removed it instantly after realising that this is making all the news for the wrong reasons.
Here is the picture
Pant perished for a well-made 30 off 104 balls. It was a slowish knock from Pant where he hit only two boundaries.
MATCH SITUATION
Meanwhile, India are reeling at 132 for six in a 340 chase. Jaiswal, who has been arguably India's best batter of the series, is still in the middle on 76. He of course has a century in his sight, but he knows it is also important for him to stay in the middle. His wicket will surely hold the key with the Test match in it's dying moments now. Australia know they need six good balls and they would hence be focussed on that. The series is at stake and hence both teams are not giving an inch here. Washington Sundar is there with Jaiswal and he too has his role cut out here.
