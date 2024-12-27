Virat Kohli is a 'CLOWN'? Australian Media Insult Indian Icon Over Sam Konstas Incident

In the wake of the incident involving Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas, the Australian media has branded the Indian legend a 'clown'. It is no secret that the Australian media has always been obsessed with Kohli. Time and again, the Australian media have tried to get into the head of the former India captain by making such insulting comments. Australian media tried to rip Kohli apart after the Indian star's altercation with debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day of the Boxing Test on Thursday. After the incident, Kohli faced a lot of backlash and was also penalised by the match referee. Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for his physical contact with Konstas and was also handed over one demerit point.

Front page of ‘The West Australian’

Apart from the second innings century at Perth, the bat has not done the talking for Kohli and hence he has been facing the heat from all quarters.

‘These things happen’ - BCCI President

Speaking to ANI about the altercation, BCCI president Roger Binny said, "I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important."

Following the game in the post-day presser, Konstas simply said that Virat accidentally bumped into him.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com