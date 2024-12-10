Search icon
Published 10:43 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma SWEAT it Out in Adelaide Nets Ahead of 3rd Test at Gabba | WATCH

Ahead of the third Test at the Gabba, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with Rishabh Pant and a few others trained in Adelaide.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in frame | Image: @rushiii_12 Screengrab

Ind vs Aus: Ahead of the third Test at the Gabba, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with Rishabh Pant and a few others trained in Adelaide. As per reports, Kohli was working on his backfoot game. Reports also suggest that it was an optional training session for the Indian players, but most seniors attended it. It was good that, unlike Australia, the Indian team did not head to Brisbane for the third Test and instead stayed back at Adelaide. The Australian team, who reached Brisbane, were confined to their hotel rooms as they could not train due to rain. Following the embarrassing loss at Adelaide, the Indian team would look to bounce back at Gabba. Here is the clip: 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Makes KEY Change to His Game Ahead of 3rd Test at Gabba

WATCH VIDEO

In the clip, you can see Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal bat side by side in the nets. 

India Register UNWANTED Record In Adelaide

The Indian cricket team features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the scoreboard did not live up to their stature. With the Pink Ball darting around and making life difficult for the batters, Australia made the most of the conditions available at their disposal and dismissed all the Indian batters in both the innings. India lost 20 wickets in 81 overs facing only 486 deliveries, which also happens to be the fourth fewest in their Test history.

ALSO READ: Ex-IND Star Skeptical Over Rohit Possibly Opening The Innings At Gabba

India faced the fewest deliveries (349) and lost all the twenty wickets back in the year 1952, against England. India's previous batting debacle came against Australia in 2017 where the lost all the 20 wickets after playing 444 balls. As of now the victory in Perth is being considered as a fluke as India suffered a similar kind of a feat against New Zealand this year.

Updated 15:52 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cricket News Rishabh Pant

