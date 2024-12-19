Virat Kohli Set to Leave India? Legend to Move to London With Anushka Sharma - REPORT

Virat Kohli is regarded as the best cricketer of the generation and hence he is always in the spotlight. Kohli loves London and there is no secret about it. The legendary cricketer often visits London with his family and has reportedly bought a house there. Since a very long time there has been speculations over Kohli laving India forever after his career in cricket. But is it true? Seems like it is true, Kohli's childhood coach has confirmed that the cricketer would leave the country with his family.

‘Yes, Virat plans to move to London’

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Kohli is 36, but given his fitness levels, he has a lot of cricket still left in him. So, when will he exactly shift? Will he shift next year or after he hangs up his boots?

Kohli has not been in the best of form in Australia during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With the series locked at 1-1 and with two Tests remaining, Kohli would love to make a massive contribution for the side.

His coach also confirmed that Kohli would not be retiring soon. He also reckoned Kohli could get two centuries in the remaining two games.

‘Believe two more centuries will come’

"Virat Kohli is playing the best cricket of his career. He also scored a century against Australia in the first Test. I believe two more centuries will come from his bat in the next two matches. This is a player who has always enjoyed his game. When a player enjoys his game, he gives his best. Virat's form is not a matter of concern. This player knows how to bat in difficult situations and make the team win," he said.