Will Virat Kohli Get Penalised For Shoulder BUMPING Sam Konstas at MCG During Boxing Day Test?

Senior India cricketer Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with debutant Sam Konstas just to ruffle him up and break his rhythm. The question is, all said and done - will this act of Kohli cost him and the team dearly? While time will answer that, Kohli is already facing massive flak on social space for his act towards a young cricketer. Konstas was looking aggressive and was playing his shots confidently to put India under pressure and hence Kohli felt it was time to divert the young Australian opener's attention. It may not have worked as Konstas kept getting boundaries at will till he lasted. Konstas hit a brilliant 60 off 65 balls before he fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja.

KOHLI MAY FACE CONSEQUENCES

We do not not what consequences will Kohli face, but one thing is for certain that the umpires and the match referees will surely have a closer look at it and then may be summon the two cricketers involved in the incident. It was evident that Kohli may have gotten a little aggressive with the young Australian debutant. Will Kohli be docked his match fees or will it be something bigger?

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has reacted to the incident. He reckons it was Kohli who instigated the confrontation.

‘Instigated that confrontation’

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ricky Ponting said in the commentary.