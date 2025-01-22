India and England are all set to face off today in the first of five T20I matches. England and India are playing a long white ball series which will consist of both T20Is and ODIs matches. England and India will first play five T20I matches which will be followed by three ODIs. India's T20I side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav who was recently seen preparing for the English challenge in full swing. The defending T20I champions will be looking to take the edge over England in the first match that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

When is the India vs England 1st T20I match taking place?

The IND vs ENG 1st T20I match between India and England will begin on 22nd January 2025.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I match taking place?

IND vs ENG 1st T20I will take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India.

At what time will the India vs England 1st T20I match start?

The IND vs ENG 1st T20I match between India and England is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

The IND vs ENG live streaming will be shown on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch IND vs ENG live streaming on Discovery+ app.

How to watch the India vs England live streaming in the USA?