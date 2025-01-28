Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:49 IST, January 28th 2025

India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch The 3rd T20I Match In India, UK & The US?

India currently lead the T20I series against England by a margin of 2-0. India defeated England in the last T20I that was played in Chennai on January 25

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England 3rd T20I | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will take on Jos Buttler's England in the 3rd match of the India vs England T20I series. India currently lead the series 2-0 and are just one win away from sealing the series. India will be without the service of Rinku Singh who is out due to an injury. Unfortunately for India, star all-rounder Nitish Reddy too will be out for the entire series owing to a side strain that he picked up during India's training session. 

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details Here

When Will The India vs England 3rd T20I Take Place?

  • The 3rd T20I match between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Raj

Where Will The India vs England 3rd T20I Take Place?

  • The 3rd T20I match between India and England will take place from 07:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place half an hour ahead of the match [06:30 PM IST]

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live Telecast In India?

  • Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav Extends Appreciation To NCA Team In His Successful Path To Recuperation

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India?

  • Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match-up

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live In The UK?

  • Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England T20I match live on the Discovery+ app

ALSO READ | Have Certain Things In Mind For Rohit And Kohli, Will Talk With Them At The Right Time, Says Sitanshu Kotak

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live In The US?

  • Fans in the United States of America can watch the India vs England T20I match live on Willow TV

Updated 10:49 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

NIA Raids at Multiple Places in J&K's Srinagar, Sopore
India News
5 Dead, 40 Injured as Watchtower Collapses During 'Laddu Mahotsav' in UP
India News
India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE
India News
Thane Municipal Corporation Declares 81 Schools Illegal , Orders Closure
Education News
HRW Calls for Urgent Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks on Hindus
World News
Saba Asks Netizens Questioning Saif's 'Quick' Recovery To 'Educate...'
Entertainment News
Selena Cries Inconsolably Over Trump's Immigration Crackdown | WATCH
Entertainment News
'Wake Up Call For US': Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI
World News
Khushi On Admitting Getting Nose Job, Lip Fillers: People Think...
Entertainment News
Delhi High Court Orders Govt, CBSE to Take Action Against Dummy Schools
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: