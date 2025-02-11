Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant's Gesture Towards Kid is Heartwarming; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

It is no secret that Indian cricketers are treated like demi-gods and the latest video that is doing the rounds is an example of that. The Indian team was in Cuttack for the second ODI game versus England. The match took place on Sunday and the hosts won the game comfortably by four wickets. With the win, the Indian team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. A clip is now going viral from India's dinner session at an hotel in Cuttack. In the clip, India captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant bring a smile on the face of a little kid. The kid came to Rohit asking for an autograph, the Indian captain obliged. Then Pant, who was across the table, got up and then gave his autograph.