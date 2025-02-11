Published 11:51 IST, February 11th 2025
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant's Gesture Towards Kid is Heartwarming; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH
It is no secret that Indian cricketers are treated like demi-gods and the latest video that is doing the rounds is an example of that.
It is no secret that Indian cricketers are treated like demi-gods and the latest video that is doing the rounds is an example of that. The Indian team was in Cuttack for the second ODI game versus England. The match took place on Sunday and the hosts won the game comfortably by four wickets. With the win, the Indian team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. A clip is now going viral from India's dinner session at an hotel in Cuttack. In the clip, India captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant bring a smile on the face of a little kid. The kid came to Rohit asking for an autograph, the Indian captain obliged. Then Pant, who was across the table, got up and then gave his autograph.
After getting an autograph from Rohit and Pant, the little fan walked towards Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the young opener also signed his autograph on his T-shirt. Here is the viral clip.
Meanwhile, Rohit returned to form with a brilliant 119 off 90 balls in the second ODI. With the century, he also silenced his critics. His knock was laced with 12 fours and seven sixes. Fan would now hope he can continue his good run of form into the upcoming Champions Trophy .
The mega event starts on February 19 in Karachi. Pakistan take on New Zealand in the tournament opener. India will play all it's matches in Dubai and the much-anticipated game against Pakistan is on February 23.
