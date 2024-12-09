Indian Batsmen Shatter 22-Year-Old Shocking Record In Adelaide As Rohit-Virat Remain Under Scanner

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: There has been plenty of drama in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with India and Australia both winning one match each. India had defeated Australia by 295 runs in Perth and the hosts later returned the favour to the visitors by grinding them to dirt by 10 wickets. The next Test match will be played in Brisbane, at the dreaded Gabba, which has been Australia's fortress for many years now.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had returned to the Indian team before the Adelaide Test match and they were expected to add more firepower to the team, but they looked far from their managed. Batting collapses have lately become the biggest talking point of the Indian cricket team and something similar happened in Adelaide too. In both the innings of the recently culminated Pink Ball Test match, India could manage to score only 180 and 175 runs.

India Register A Shameful Record In Adelaide

The Indian cricket team features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the scoreboard did not live up to their stature. With the Pink Ball darting around and making life difficult for the batters, Australia made the most of the conditions available at their disposal and dismissed all the Indian batters in both the innings. India lost 20 wickets in 81 overs facing only 486 deliveries, which also happens to be the fourth fewest in their Test history.

India faced the fewest deliveries (349) and lost all the twenty wickets back in the year 1952, against England. India's previous batting debacle came against Australia in 2017 where the lost all the 20 wickets after playing 444 balls. As of now the victory in Perth is being considered as a fluke as India suffered a similar kind of a feat against New Zealand this year.

The Kiwis had defeated India by a margin of 3-0 which heavily dented their World Test Championship Final dreams. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in particular have been under a lot scrutiny owing to their lacklustre and dismal form. Both Rohit and Virat will be wary of their form and they'll want to figure out and fix their technical flaws before the time starts to run out.

India's WTC Hopes Take a Massive Hit