Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Indian Owner Of Lanka T10 Team Arrested In Colombo On Match-Fixing Charges: Report

Thakkur was arrested on Thursday, a day after the tournament began, and was produced before a local court, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lanka T10 Super League | Image: Lanka T10

Prem Thakkur, the Indian owner of Lanka T10 Super League team Galle Marvels, has been arrested by police here on match-fixing charges, according to a report.

Thakkur was arrested on Thursday, a day after the tournament began, and was produced before a local court, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report said that Thakkur, an Indian national, had been arrested by the Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.

"It is understood that a foreign player had flagged a fixing approach made by Thakkur. Like in the LPL earlier this year, a representative of the ICC anti-corruption unit is also in Sri Lanka to oversee the tournament at the request of Sri Lanka Cricket," the report said.

It said the Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".

This is the second franchise tournament in Sri Lanka this year in which a team owner has been arrested under the country's sports anti-corruption ordinance. LPL (Lanka Premier League) franchise Dambulla Thunders' co-owner Tamim Rahman was arrested in May on allegations of match-fixing. 

Updated 19:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.