Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Rishabh Pant Hit On Knee During Practice Session
Team India has received a major injury scare ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 'Men In Blue' will start their CT campaign against Bangladesh on Feb 20.
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, The Indian Cricket Team has suffered a major injury scare. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been hit on his left knee during a practice session in Dubai on Sunday. As per a Times of India report. The Lucknow Super Giants captain was standing beside the practice net where Hardik Pandya was having a go with his bat and a shot from the Indian all-rounder hit the player on his knee.
Rishabh Pant Injured His Knee During Practice Session
Pant looked in pain and was immediately down on the ground. He received attention from the medical team and an ice pack was applied to the knee which happened to receive significant damage due to his car crash on December 22, 2022. The TOI report stated Hardik went on to attend the 27-year-old and the two were later seen hugging each other. The physio wrapped Pant's knee and the wicketkeeper limped on his way to the dressing room.
Pant came back from the dressing room after a while and decided to have batting practice in the nets. But he didn't look comfortable and it remains to be seen how his fitness is shaped before February 20 when India start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai.
Jasprit Bumrah 's Absence Will Be A Major Concern For India
The ‘Men In Blue’ cannot afford to lose any more players due to an injury. They already lost Jasprit Bumrah due to a back problem and Harshit Rana replaced him in the squad. Another fast bowler Mohammed Shami only returned to full fitness recently and in Bumrah's absence, he will have the onus to lead the Indian bowling lineup. BCCI named five spinners in the squad but the Dubai surface has helped pacers in recent times. Rana only made his debut in the England series while Arshdeep Singh is relatively new to the limited over format.
