Published 12:48 IST, November 27th 2024
Urvil Patel Smashes 2nd Fastest T20 Century of All-Time; Pips Rishabh Pant's Feat
Young Urvil Patel entered the record books with a breathtaking 28-ball hundred.
Young Urvil Patel entered the record books with a breathtaking 28-ball hundred. This was the second-fastest T20 century of all-time. His innings was laced with seven boundaries and four sixes. He achieved this feat during a Syed Mushtaq Ali match between the brilliant knock came when Gujarat took on Tripura. He ended up with an unbeaten 113 off 35 balls as Gujarat set a 156-run target in just 10.2 overs with eight wickets in the bank. His runs came at a mind-boggling strike rate of 322.86. Interestingly, not long back, Urvil hit a 41-ball century in a Vijay Hazare match against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. And hence, it was unfortunate to see Urvil not get an IPL contract.
Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest T20 century of all-time. Chauhan did it earlier this year in a game against Cyprus. While Urvil finds himself in the second spot, it is former West Indies great Chris Gayle who occupies the third spot in the list. Gayle achieved the feat 11 years back during an IPL game. Gayle hit a 30-ball century against Pune Warriors. Rishabh Pant is in the fourth spot in this list. Pant hit a century in 32 balls while featuring for Delhi in a game against Himachal Pradesh in 2018.
Fastest T20 hundreds of all-time
Sahil Chauhan in 27 balls: Estonia vs Cyprus (2024)
Urvil Patel in 28 balls: Gujarat vs Tripura (2024)
Chris Gayle in 30 balls: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors (2013)
Rishabh Pant in 32 balls: Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh (2018)
Wihan Lubbe in 33 balls: North West vs Limpopo (2018)
Surely, the IPL franchises would be ruing the fact that they did not pick him at the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
