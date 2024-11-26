IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant's Emotional Farewell Note For DC as he Heads to LSG

IPL AUCTION 2025: Rishabh Pant has surely been the talk of the town after LSG lapped him up for a record Rs 27 cr. Pant shattered records becoming the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league. Pant, who started with the Capitals, gave an emotional farewell as he took to Instagram to do it. Claiming that ‘goodbyes are never easy’, Pant recalled when he had joined the Delhi franchise as a teenager.

"Goodbyes are never easy...,' Pant wrote on Instagram.

THE POST

Talking about his nine-year-long journey with the Delhi franchise, Pant admitted he grew in several ways while playing there.

"The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," he added.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans... You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he concluded.

