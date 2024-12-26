Search icon
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Thank You For All That You’ve Done': IPL Franchises Share Heartfelt Tributes For Former PM Doctor Manmohan Singh

Published 00:07 IST, December 27th 2024

Several IPL franchises shared heartfelt tributes on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manmohan Singh | Image: PTI

The entire nation was shook with the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92. The former PM breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. As the whole nation went into a state of mourning prayers and condolences flew in from all parts of the nation for the former PM. 

Amidst this several IPL franchises took to social media to offer their condolences on the passing of the former PM.  

IPL Franchises React On Passing Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

 

