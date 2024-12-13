'G Mane Genius': IPL Fraternity Comes Together To Shower Praise On Gukesh Following Historic Feat

India's chess prodigy D. Gukesh has made the entire nation proud as he became the youngest grandmaster ever, achieving this feat at the age of just 18. He defeated Ding Liren in their intense match to achieve this historic feat. As Gukesh became India's youngest grandmaster, congratulations from all corners of the nations flew in for the 18 year old.

Amongst this, all of the teams from India's cricket league, IPL came together to praise the newest grandmaster. Several IPL franchises took to social media to give their congratulations to Gukesh.

IPL Teams Come Togther To Praise Gukesh On Monumental Feat

Several IPL teams took to their social media platforms as they praised the newest 18 year old grandmaster. This included several franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and several others.

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013.