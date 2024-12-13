Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'G Mane Genius': IPL Fraternity Comes Together To Shower Praise On Gukesh Following Historic Feat

Published 09:28 IST, December 13th 2024

'G Mane Genius': IPL Fraternity Comes Together To Shower Praise On Gukesh Following Historic Feat

Cricket and Chess worlds came together as several IPL teams took to social media to praise India's newest grandmaster D Gukesh.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Several IPL teams congratulated Gukesh. | Image: PTI

India's chess prodigy D. Gukesh has made the entire nation proud as he became the youngest grandmaster ever, achieving this feat at the age of just 18. He defeated Ding Liren in their intense match to achieve this historic feat. As Gukesh became India's youngest grandmaster, congratulations from all corners of the nations flew in for the 18 year old. 

Amongst this, all of the teams from India's cricket league, IPL came together to praise the newest grandmaster. Several IPL franchises took to social media to give their congratulations to Gukesh. 

IPL Teams Come Togther To Praise Gukesh On Monumental Feat 

Several IPL teams took to their social media platforms as they praised the newest 18 year old grandmaster. This included several franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and several others.  

Delhi Capitals

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013. 

Read More: Anand Pens Heartfelt Note For D Gukesh Post His World Triumph

Read More: Tamil Nadu Guv, CM Stalin Greet Chess Champion Gukesh For Record Feat

Updated 12:12 IST, December 13th 2024

IPL Delhi Capitals

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.