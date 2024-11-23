IPL Auction 2025 Highlights: 72 Players Sold as Bidding Heats Up on Day 1

IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Stay Live updates from the Indian Premier League, CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, The Most Expensive IPL Player | Image: Republic

Rishabh Pant Breaks Records, Arshdeep Singh Leads First Sale – Complete Player List from Jeddah, The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, featuring top teams like CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, DC, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, and GT. Stay updated with real-time coverage, player bids, and the announcement of the most expensive player as franchises compete for the best talent in cricket.