IPL Auction 2025 Highlights: 72 Players Sold as Bidding Heats Up on Day 1
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Stay updated with live updates from the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2025. Discover which players were sold for the highest prices, the unsold players, and the full list of players bought by teams in the Indian Premier League
Rishabh Pant Breaks Records, Arshdeep Singh Leads First Sale – Complete Player List from Jeddah, The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, featuring top teams like CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, DC, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, and GT. Stay updated with real-time coverage, player bids, and the announcement of the most expensive player as franchises compete for the best talent in cricket.
23:11 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Day 1 Comes To A Close
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The day finally comes to a close and to say the least, it was absolute cinema. 72 players were sold which includes 24 overseas stars. 4 RTMs were used and a total of INR 476.95 crore were spent
23:04 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Piyush Chawla Unsold
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Piyush Chawla did not find any bidder for himself in the ongoing auction
23:02 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mayan Markande Goes To KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Markande goes to KKR for INR 30 Lakhs
22:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rasikh Dar Goes To RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have picked up Rasikh Dar for Rs. 6 Crore
22:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Vishnu Vinod Goes To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings pick up Vishnu Vinod for INR 95 Lakhs
21:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Samir Rizvi Goes To Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: That was one hell of a steal deal by Delhi Capitals as they get Samir Rizvi for just Rs. 95 Lakhs
21:37 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Pick Karun Nayar
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals pick Karun Nayar for INR 50 Lakhs
21:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Angrish Raghuvanshi Stays With KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Angriks Raghuvanshi bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3 crores
21:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding War Starts For Angkrish Raghuvanshi
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Supsr Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with each other over Angkrish Raghuvanshi
21:32 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Nehal Wadhera Goes To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Nehal Wadhera sold to Punjab Kings at Rs. 4.20 crores
20:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: CSK Pick Noor Ahmad
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings have picked Noor Ahmad for INR 10 crores despite Gujarat Titans using their RTM card
20:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Hasaranga Moves To Rajasthan Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga moves to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 5.25 crores
20:54 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Zampa Moves To SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad buy Adam Zampa for INR 2.40 Crore
20:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rahul Chahar Goes To Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad buy Rahul Chahar for INR 3.20 crores
20:43 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Trent Boult Goes to Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buy Trent Boult for INR 12.50 crore
20:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: T. Natarajan Goes To Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procure left-armer T. Natarajan for INR 10.75 crore
20:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Homecoming For Jofra Archer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Another homecoming in the IPL Auction, Jofra Archer returns to his old franchise Rajasthan Royals for RS. 12.50 Crore
20:27 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Chase The Jofra Archer Bid
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals are not giving up the Jofra Archer bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Archer has played for both the franchises in the past
20:24 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Get Their Man Nortje
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A steal of a deal, Anrich Nortje goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 6.5 crores
20:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Adamant To Get Anrich Nortje
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata indulge in a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants for Anrich Nortje
20:16 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans Buy Prasidh Krishna
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yet another pacer joins Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna joins Gujarat Titans for INR 9.5 crore
20:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Josh Hazlewood Goes To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Josh Hazlewood returns to RCB for Rs. 12.50 crore
20:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jitesh Sharma To Be A Part Of RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jitesh finds himself a team in RCB who have bought him for Rs. 11 crore
19:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Get Ishan Kishan
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan has finally parted his ways with Mumbai Indians. He has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 11.25 crore
19:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding War for Ishan Kishan Between Punjab Kings And Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Just when Punjab and Delhi were fighting it out for Ishan Kishan, Sunrisers Hyderabad have entered the race
19:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Goes To KKR
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KKR have been street smart, buy Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs. 2 Crore
19:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Phil Salt Sold To RCB
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Phil Salt procured by RCB for INR 11.25 crores
19:46 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Going Hard For Phil Salt
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: There is a bidding war going on for Phil Salt between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru
19:44 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow Goes Unsold
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: This has come across as shocking, Jonny Bairstow goes unsold at the auction
19:41 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Quinton De Kock Goes To KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Quinton De Kock goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 3.65 crores
19:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Goes Back To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Goes back to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crores
19:17 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh To Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants buy Mitchell marsh for Rs. 3.40 crores
19:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Marcus Stoinis Goes To Punjab
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings have procured the services of Marcus Stoinis for INR 11 Crores
19:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KKR Break The Bank For Venkatesh Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer Goes To Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 23.75 crores
18:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Homecoming for Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 9.25 crores
18:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra Goes To Chennai Super Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: CSK exercise RTM, procure the services of Rachin Ravindra
18:45 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Exercise Their Only RTM
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have procured Jake Fraser-McGurk's services fpr INR 9 Crore
18:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Harry Brook Goes To Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Harry Brook goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore
18:39 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: David Warner Unsold
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: This is something that nobody saw coming, David Warner remains unsold
18:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rahul Tripathi Goes to Chennai Super Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings pick Rahul Tripathi for INR 3.25 Crore
18:37 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Aiden Markram Goes to LSG
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants buy Aiden Markram for INR 2 Crore
18:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Devon Conway Goes To Chennai Super Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Devond Conway goes to Chennai for INR 6.25 crore
18:08 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yuzi Chahal's First Reaction To His Steal Deal
18:01 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's Everything That Happened So far
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Auction Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
17:26 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 14 crore
17:21 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata and Bengaluru Bid For KL Rahul
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KKR are seemingly becoming more desperate for a captain and are in a bidding war with RCB for KL Rahul
17:18 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Liam Livingstone Goes To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former Punjab Kings batsman Liam Livingstone has been sold to RCB for Rs. 8.75 crore
17:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Siraj Goes To Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 12.25 crore
17:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crores
17:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Battle With Punjab Kings For Yuzi Chahal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be a hot favourite and has sparked a bidding war between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad
16:57 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: David Miller Goes To Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: David Miller goes to Lucknow Super Giants at Rs. 7.5 crore.
16:54 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammad Shami Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammad Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crores
16:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding War Underway For Md. Shami
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammad Shami has sparked a bidding war between Sunrisers Hydebarabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders
16:39 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Goes To Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Breaks Shreyas Iyer's record. Goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crores
16:36 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Hyderabad Going The Distance For Hyderabad
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Hyderabad are not ready to give up on Rishabh Pant. Bidding war underway fpr Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad
16:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding War For Rishabh Pant
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB have pulled out of the bidding war on Rishabh Pant. Hyderabad and Lucknow are battling out to procure the services of Rishabh Pant
16:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Goes To Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procure Mitchell Starc's services for Rs. 11.75 crore
16:25 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jos Buttler Goes To Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jos Buttler has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 15.75 crore
16:18 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Becomes the Most Expensive Player In The Player
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer goes to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
16:10 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Iyer Breaching the Rs. 20 Crore Mark
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer has instigated a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and he has crossed the INR 20 Crore mark
16:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals Bid For Shreyas Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer is the third player on the marquee set list 1. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are in a bidding war for KKR's title winning captain
16:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rabada To Play For Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kagiso Rabada goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 10.75 crore.
16:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Heads Back To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings have secured Arshdeep's services for Rs. 18 crore, execute RTM.
15:51 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajastha Royals Join the Arshdeep Bid
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals have joined the Arshdeep Singh bid
15:51 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi and Gujarat battle it out for Arshdeep Singh
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings have backed off from the Arshdeep bid, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals battle it out
15:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Kicks Off The Auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for Arshdeep Singh
15:33 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The First Set Of Marquee Players Coming Up
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are all in the first set of marquee players
15:16 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB, KKR, LSG, PBKS Locked In A Four-Way Fight
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are all looking for their respective captains and it will be a spectacle to behold
15:04 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Remaining Purse Size and RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have 2 RTMS left and INR 73 crore for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction
14:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Players Delhi Capitals Released
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The players that Delhi Capitals released ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auctions are Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams.
14:43 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List of Players Delhi Capitals Retained
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The players Delhi Capitals retained are Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore) and Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)
14:33 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB's Remaining Purse and RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading into the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with Rs. 83 crore and 3 RTMs
14:27 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB's Releases
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru released few top stars ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction which includes the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Swapnil Singh
14:24 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List Of Stars Retained By Virat Kohli's RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crores), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crores) and Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crores)
14:14 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings' Purse Size and RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings will go into the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a purse size of Rs. 55 crores and 1 available RTM
14:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Players CSK Released
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings released many superstars ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction which includes the likes of Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly and Devon Conway
14:08 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: CSK's Retained Players
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here is a list of players that Chennai Super Kings retained ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs. 18 crore
- Matheesha Pathirana: Rs. 13 crore
- Shivam Dube: Rs. 12 crore
- Ravindra Jadeja: Rs. 18 crore
- MS Dhoni: Rs. 4 crore
13:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals' Released Players
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger are the players Rajasthan Royals realeased ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction
13:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Remaining Purse Size and RTM
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The champions of 2008, Rajasthan Royals are going to the auction with no RTMs and with 41 crore in their kitty
13:44 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List Of Players Retained By Rajasthan Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here is a list of players Rajasthan Royals retained ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
- Sanju Samson: Rs. 18 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs. Rs 18 crore
- Riyan Parag: Rs. 14 crore
- Dhruv Jurel: Rs. 14 crore
- Shimron Hetmyer: Rs. 11 crore
- Sandeep Sharma: Rs. 4 crore
13:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians' Remaining Purse and RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Hardik Pandya-led franchise has Rs. 45 crores left and has 1 RTM
13:36 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List Of Players Released By Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The players Mumbai Indians released ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega auction are Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood and Anshul Kamboj
13:23 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List Of Players Retained By Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's a list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL Mega Auctions
- Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
- Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
- Hardik Pandya: Rs 16.35 crore
- Rohit Sharma: Rs 16.30 crore
- Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore
13:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: List Of Players Retained By Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here is the list of players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the Mega Auctions
- Rashid Khan: Rs. 18 crore
- Shubman Gill: Rs. 16.5 crore
- B Sai Sudharshan: Rs 8.5 crore
- Rahul Tewatia: Rs. 4 crore
- Shahrukh Khan: Rs. 4 crore
12:33 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: BCCI Bans Three Players Ahead Of Auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The BCCI imposed sanctions on three players ahead of the Mega Auctions
12:19 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Du Plessis Ready For Surprising Twist
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, Faf Du Plessis is expecting a few surprises to come his way.
12:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Available Purse and RTM For Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans are left with 1 RTM and have Rs. 69 crore left in the kitty
11:50 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Three Possible Avenues For Buttler
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are all looking for captaincy prospects and also for openers who can explode at the top. Buttler might be on the radar of all these franchises
11:41 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Players Released By Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Champions of IPL 2022 and the runners up of IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans released some big players ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions which include the likes of David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
11:32 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rahul Dravid's Royal Guard
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid who has now taken up coaching duties with the Rajasthan Royals has opened up on his life after the famous T20 World Cup win in Barbados earlier this year.
11:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punter Opens Up On Project Punjab
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Prior to the Mega Auctions which is just few hours away from now, Ricky Ponting has shared some insights into what Project Punter might be
10:46 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Three Unusual Captaincy Choices Not Being Spoken About
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Apart from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, there are three other captaincy choices nobody is speaking much about.
10:04 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal fever Grips IPL Franchises
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Amid all the hype and excitement around the IPL Mega Auctions, IPL franchises took out the time to appreciate Jaiswal for his stellar show in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test that is played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.
09:37 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Expect Something Big Say SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are teasing some special things at the auction, they have put out an Instagram post that says ‘The Stage is set for something Big’
09:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Champion Has Landed In Jeddah
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Dwayne Bravo alongside Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has reached Jeddah for the auction.
09:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Zaheer Khan Teases Special Things For LSG
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan gave some valuable insights into LSG's strategy
09:24 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC Head Coach Heman Badani Sets The Ball Rolling
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Before all the action starts at the auction table in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani had some words to say for the DC fans
09:20 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians In Awe Of Hardik Pandya
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With all the hustle and bustle in and around the auction, Mumbai Indians took to their social media account to shar an appreciation post for Hardik Pandya
09:12 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB's Special Yuzvendra Chahal Tease
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Is it a homecoming for Yuzi Chahal to hius old franchise? Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently posted a reel with Yuzi Chahal as the cover image.
09:06 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sneak Peek Into The 'Yellove' Corner
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings have teased special preparations for the much-anticipated auction
09:02 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A Legendary Reunion
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played thousand of miles away from Jeddah, two legends of the game and former rivals Rahul Dravid and Justin Langer met each other.
08:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Special Gujarat Titans Tease
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans have teased the mega auctions with a special video on their Instagram account
08:50 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Tale of Three Captains
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were released by their franchises Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. All of them will be on the radar of various franchises who need captains
08:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Stays in Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After the happenings of IPL 2024 and how Mumbai ended, it was speculated that Rohit Sharma would not return to Mumbai Indians, but the franchise announced their retentions on October 31, 2024 and Sharma continues to be in the side.
08:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The Return of MS Dhoni to CSK
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: MS Dhoni will return to the Indian Premier League one more time, but this time the former Chennai Super Kings skipper will play as an uncapped player
08:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Here's How To Watch The Mega Auctions
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: Here's everything you need to know about the streaming of IPL Auction
- The IPL Auction begins at 3:30 PM
- The Auction will be held at Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
- The event will be broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
- The auction will be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar
07:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The Big Day is here
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: The countdown for the biggest event of the year is underway, the Mega Auction. Hello and welcome to R. Sport Fit where we bring you all the live action from in and around the marquee event.
