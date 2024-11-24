3 Captaincy Choices That No One Is Talking About Ahead OF IPL 2025 MEGA Auction

The IPL mega auction for the 2025 season is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With a total of 1,574 players initially registered, teams will vie for 204 available slots, including 70 for overseas players, marking a crucial moment in shaping their future squads as IPL is the biggest cricket T20 competition around the whole world. This time, the MEGA auction is quite special given the fact that several top teams are looking for a fresh face to captain their squad.

With top teams, include Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). These teams will be keen to buy the best player to captain their sides.

Well, let’s take a look at the 3 captaincy choices that no one is talkin g about ahead of the IPL 2025 MEGA Auction:

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler's background as England's white-ball skipper makes him an appealing leadership prospect for the 2025 Indian Premier League. His ability to lead from the front and his aggressive batting style can energise any team. Given the dynamic nature of the IPL, where creative leadership is essential, Buttler's strategic thinking—shown in international events—could be absolutely vital in high-stress scenarios.

Mitchell Marsh

Australian T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh presents a fascinating choice for IPL leadership. Given the forthcoming T20 World Cup in India, a team would much benefit from his knowledge of the game's subtleties and awareness of Indian circumstances. Marsh is a perfect choice for organisations looking for a new direction as his leadership abilities, developed via international contests, may help to build a winning culture.

Glenn Maxwell