DC Co-owner Parth Jindal Honors Departing Skipper Rishabh Pant with a Meaningful Farewell Statement

The IPL 2024 season featured the last of Rishabh Pant in the Delhi Capitals as the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter is off to the Lucknow Super Giants . The superstar cricketer made history at the IPL 2025 auction after he became the most expensive buy at INR 27 Crore. He surpassed Shreyas Iyer's bid, who was picked up by Punjab Kings. As Pant exits from the Delhi-based franchise, Capitals owner Parth Jindal has offered a thoughtful farewell note for the departing cricketer.

Delhi Capitals Owner Applauds Rishabh Pant With A Thoughtful Parting Note

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has offered his praise for Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as he joins the Lucknow Super Giants. Jindal expressed his admiration for the skipper, saying that it was sad to see him go and he is very emotional about it. He also thanked Pant for all his services to DC and offered his best wishes to the stumper.

"To Rishabh, you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family. I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite. Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at Delhi Capitals - other than when you play DC. I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you!" Parth Jindal wrote in a tweet.

Parth Jindal's message came after Rishabh Pant shared a post over the social media platform Instagram with the title, 'Goodbyes are never easy' to thank the Delhi Capitals management and fans for supporting him throughout the nine-year ride they have spent together in the IPL.