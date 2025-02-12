Gujarat Titans' Ownership Shake-up Confirmed, Torrent Group Acquires 67% Stake On Former IPL Title-Winning Franchise

The Gujarat Titans , a former IPL champion and two-time finalist, now have new owners after an Indian business conglomerate acquired a majority stake. CVC Capital Partners sold its 67% stake in the team to Torrent Group, an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate. The agreement would allow the Torrent Group to assume control ahead of the upcoming season, which begins on March 21. It is unclear how much the stake being sold by CVC is worth.

Gujarat Giants' Majority Ownership Stake Held By Indian Conglomerate

The IPL saw the entry of a new stakeholder in a well-known franchise, as the Gujarat Titans, a former IPL champion, changed ownership. Energy and City Gas Distribution conglomerate, Torrent Group, has acquired a majority stake in the Shubman Gill-led team. CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt Ltd) had purchased the team in 2021. The announcement was made public by the majority stakeholders on social media platform ‘X’ [Formerly Twitter].

“Two Titans unite for a winning partnership! Torrent Group acquires a majority stake in Gujarat Titans. Two Titans of Gujarat take guard for a new innings, setting the stage for a POWERPLAY like no other!” Torrent Group captioned on 'X'

"Torrent Group through its holding company Torrent Investments Private Limited (TIPL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of 67 per cent in the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans", the conglomerate said in a statement.

Gujarat Titans To Aim For A Mighty Comeback In IPL 2025

Under Hardik Pandya 's leadership, the Gujarat Titans had a stellar start, winning the championship in 2022 and emerged as the runner-ups in the 2023 season. Shubman Gill took over as manager following Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians , but the team placed eighth the season before. GT would like to finish higher in the next season. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, and India pacer Mohammed Siraj are also on the team.