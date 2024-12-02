Search icon
Published 17:19 IST, December 2nd 2024

'I Was In Touch With The Table': Hardik Pandya's Take On MI's Performance At IPL 2025 Auction

Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya has finally opened up on his team's performance at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last month.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya | Image: instagram.com/mumbaiindians

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Mumbai Indians , is thrilled with the outcome of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, feeling that his team has struck the right balance of players. Pandya, a skilled all-rounder, emphasized the importance of having a mix of youth and experienced players, indicating that this was a deliberate strategy. He's pleased that the team has managed to achieve this blend, setting them up for success in the upcoming season.

Hardik Pandya gives his take on MI's purchases at the IPL 2025 auction

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking," he said in an MI video posted on social media.

"We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh.

"So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases." 

Explaining the auction dynamics, Hardik Pandya admitted that while the entire process is thrilling, it is important to keep the emotions in check, especially while going for a particular player the team desperately needs.

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. When you are watching it live, it is very exciting, and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player," he explained.

“But sometimes, you just lose. (So), it's very important to not be so emotional, and in the end, we must create a whole team.”

Also Read: 'Rishabh Did Dramebaazi': LSG Owner Sparks Captaincy Debate, Offers Reason Over Pant's Historic Bid

Hardik Pandya on purchase of uncapped players

MI bought quite a few uncapped young players -- Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan and Ashwani Kumar.

Referring to these youngsters, Hardik Pandya urged them to work hard and said that MI possesses the best facilities to help them develop into top cricketers.

"My message to all the young guns who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen," he stated.

"They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country.

"All you have to do is show up, train, work hard, and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish."

Also Read: 'Put Some Extra Effort': Harbhajan Shares Crucial Tip-offs To India For Their Next Test In Adelaide

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 17:47 IST, December 2nd 2024

IPL Mumbai Indians

