IPL 2025 Auction: How Much Will Rishabh Pant Earn After Tax Deductions From His ₹27 Crore Salary?

IPL 2025 Auction: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history at the IPL 2025 auction, securing a massive INR 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This groundbreaking acquisition came after a fierce bidding war with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and a dramatic moment when Pant's former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), opted to use their Right to Match (RTM) option when the amount had reached INR 20.75 crore, only for LSG to raise the stakes to an eye-watering INR 27 crore.

Rishabh Pant, who has made an inspiring return to international cricket after a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, is now expected to lead LSG in IPL 2025. His acquisition marks a new milestone in IPL history, but with this mega salary comes a crucial question: how much will Pant actually take home after tax deductions?

IPL Salary Breakdown

In IPL, players are contracted for a fixed duration, usually spanning three years, and the amount spent by a franchise on a player is paid on a per-season basis. In Rishabh Pant's case, LSG has committed INR 27 crore for the 2025 season, which is the amount he will earn for just this season. If he continues for the full three-year term, he will earn INR 27 crore each year, bringing his total salary to a staggering INR 81 crore over the course of his contract.

Estimated Taxation on Rishabh Pant’s INR 27 Crore Salary

India follows a progressive taxation system, meaning the higher the income, the greater the tax rate. As Rishabh Pant's income for IPL 2025 is INR 27 crore, it will be taxed based on the applicable income tax slabs for individuals. Rishabh Pant’s INR 27 crore salary falls into the highest tax bracket (30%), so, the total income tax (before cess) would be: INR 12,500 (5% tax) + INR 1,00,000 (20% tax) + INR 8,08,50,000 (30% tax) = INR 8,09,62,500.

On top of this, there is a Health and Education Cess of 4%, which is calculated on the total tax amount.

Cess = 4% of INR 8,09,62,500 = INR 32,38,500

Given Pant’s income exceeds INR 1 crore, a 15% surcharge will be applicable to the income tax:

Surcharge = 15% of INR 8,42,01,000 = INR 1,26,30,150

Total tax (including cess and surcharge) = INR 8,42,01,000 + INR 1,26,30,150 = INR 9,68,31,150