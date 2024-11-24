Published 17:37 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals for INR 14 Crore Despite RCB's Aggressive Bidding
This move strengthens Delhi Capitals' batting lineup, and KL Rahul's experience and leadership skills will likely make him the ideal captaincy choice.
KL Rahul, the talented Indian batter and former captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Rahul was released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, making him one of the most sought-after players in the pool.
The bidding war for KL Rahul was intense, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) initially going head-to-head. Just when it seemed like one of these two teams would secure his services, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jumped into the fray, trying to snatch him from under their noses. However, Delhi Capitals persisted and eventually managed to acquire Rahul for a whopping INR 14 crore.
Updated 17:37 IST, November 24th 2024