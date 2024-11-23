Published 07:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: CSK Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Chennai Super Kings.
- 7 min read
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Chennai Super Kings' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Chennai Super Kings. We will also dive into CSK's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
22:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2024 Auction Live: Rasikh Dar sold to RCB for 6 crore
Rasikh Dar has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 6 crore
22:21 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Robin Minz sold to MI for 65 lakh
Robin Minz has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 65 lakh
21:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sameer Rizvi sold to DC for 95 lakh
Sameer Rizvi has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 95 lakh
21:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Angkrish Raghuvanshi sold to KKR for 3 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3 crore
21:32 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nehal Wadhera sold to PBKS for 4.20 crore
Nehal Wadhera has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.20 crore
20:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Noor Ahmad sold to CSK for 10 crore
Noor Ahmad has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 10 crore
20:55 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RR for 5.25 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.25 crore
20:51 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Adam Zampa sold to SRH for 2.4 crore
Adam Zampa has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.4 crore
20:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rahul Chahar sold to SRH for 3.2 crore
Rahul Chahar has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3.2 crore
20:45 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Maheesh Theekshana sold to RR for 4.40 crore
Maheesh Theekshana has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 4.40 crore
20:42 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Trent Boult sold to MI for 12.5 crore
Trent Boult has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 12.5 crore
20:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: T Natarajan sold to DC for 10.75 crore
T Natarajan has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore
20:31 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Khaleel Ahmed sold to CSK for 4.8 crore
Khaleel Ahmed has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4.8 crore
20:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jofra Archer sold to RR for 12.5 crore
Jofra Archer has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 12.5 crore
20:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Anrich Nortje sold to KKR for 6.5 crore
Anrich Nortje has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 6.5 crore
20:20 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Avesh Khan sold to LSG for 9.75 crore
Avesh Khan has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 9.75 crore
20:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Prasidh Krishna sold to GT for 9.5 crore
Prasidh Krishna has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 9.5 crore
20:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Josh Hazlewood sold to RCB for 12.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 12.50 crore
20:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jitesh Sharma goes to RCB for 11 crore
Jitesh Sharma has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11 crore
19:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ishan Kishan goes to SRH for 11.25 crore
Ishan Kishan has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 11.25 crore
19:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Phil Salt sold to RCB for 11.5 crore
Phil Salt has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11.5 crore
19:41 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Quinton de Kock sold to KKR for 3.6 crore
Quinton de Kock has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3.6 crore
19:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to PBKS for 4.2 crore
Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore
19:17 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mitchell Marsh sold to LSG for 3.40 crore
Mitchell Marsh has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 3.40 crore
19:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marcus Stoinis sold to PBKS for 11 crore
Marcus Stoinis has been sold to Punjab Kings for 11 crore
19:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Venkatesh Iyer sold to KKR for 23.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 23.75 crore
18:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ashwin sold to CSK for 9.75 crore
Ashwin has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 9.75 crore
18:54 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rachin Ravindra sold to CSK for 4 crore
Rachin Ravindra has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore
18:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Auction recap
KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
18:50 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Harshal Patel sold to SRH for 8 crore
Harshal Patel has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8 crore
18:43 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jake Fraser-McGurk sold to DC for 9 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 9 crore
18:39 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rahul Tripathi sold to CSK for 3.4 crore
Rahul Tripathi has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 3.4 crore
18:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devon Conway sold to CSK for 6.25 crore
Devon Conway has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 6.25 crore
18:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Aiden Markram sold to LSG for 2 crore
Aiden Markram has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 2 crore
18:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Harry Brook goes to DC for 6.25 crore
Harry Brook has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore
17:25 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: KL Rahul goes to Delhi for 14 crore
KL Rahul has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 14 crore.
17:19 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Liam Livingstone goes to RCB for 8.75 crore
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 8.75 crore
17:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Siraj sold to GT for 12.25 crore
Mohammed Siraj has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 12.25 crore
17:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to PBKS for 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal has been bought by Punjab Kings for 18 crore.
16:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: David Miller goes to LSG for 7.50 crore
David Miller has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for 7.50 crore.
16:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mohammed Shami sold to SRH for 10 crore
Mohammed Shami has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 10 crore.
16:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rishabh Pant sold for 27 crore to LSG
Rishabh Pant has now become the most expensive player in IPL history. He has been bought by LSG for 27 crore. Delhi Capitals enabled RTM after LSG secured Pant for 20.75 crore. LSG countered with 27 crore bid and won the star batter.
16:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mitchell Starc bought by DC for 11.75 crore
Mitchell Starc has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crore
16:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jos Buttler goes to GT for 15.75 crore
Jos Buttler has been bought by Gujarat Titans for 15.75 crore
16:18 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Shreyas Iyer becomes most-expensive player in IPL history
Punjab Kings bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs. 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He has become the most-expensive player in IPL history.
16:01 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for 10.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 10.75 crore after a two-way bidding war with Mumbai Indians.
15:57 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshdeep Singh sold for 18 crore to PBKS
Arshdeep Singh sold for 18 crore to Punjab Kings. SRH bought the Indian pacer for 15.75 crore but PBKS enabled the RTM. SRH increased the bid to 18 crore and PBKS matched it.
15:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK bids for Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings have bid for Arshdeep Singh, who is the first player to come up and has a base price of Rs. 2 crore.
14:18 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: CSK's Purse Size and RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Dad's Army, MS Dhoni's franchise will go into the auction with Rs. 55 Crore and 1 RTM
14:12 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: List Of Players Released By CSK
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway are the players Chennai Super Kings released ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction
14:11 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Age Of Captain Ruturaj
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has very big shoes to fill in. He has taken over the leadership duties from none other than MS Dhoni. It is CSK's legacy to qualify for the playoffs, but considering that last season was Gaikwad's first outing as a captain, it is safe to say that he was decent with the decisions that he made. Ruturaj will like to rewrite the wrongs and take the team one step further in IPL 2025
14:10 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: List Of Players Retained By CSK
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's a list of the players that Chennai Super Kings retained ahead of IPL 2024 Mega Auction
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs. 18 Crore
- Ravindra Jadeja: Rs. 18 Crore
- Shivam Dube: Rs. 12 crore
- Matheesha Pathirana: Rs. 13 crore
- MS Dhoni: Rs. 4 crore
11:47 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A New Rivalry With Royal Challengers Bengaluru On The Cards
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings were on the verge of another playoff qualification in IPL 2024, but it all boiled down to one last league match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But it was not about the loss, it was more about how the RCB players and fans celebrated. Many saw it as an insult and feel that Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be a new rivalry.
10:54 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Buttler To Wear The Iconic Yellow?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Jos Buttler has always been vocal about his appreciation for MS Dhoni. With Rajasthan releasing him, Chennai might look to procure Buttler's services as he can also open the batting for the Dad's Army
10:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Last Dance For Thala MS Dhoni?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: It is safe to say that MS Dhoni is IPL's main attraction. When MS Dhoni takes the field, the stadiums turn yellow. The seventeenth season of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 was in many ways considered as MS Dhoni's last dance, but the man is returning once again, maybe for one last time or maybe not. What goes in MS Dhoni's head is something that one can't
09:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The CSK Team all set for IPL auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Team Chennai Super Kings are all set for the highly-anticipated Mega Auction
08:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Chennai Super Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Ultimate Champions
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings and the Indian Premier League are synonymous with each other. The 'Yellow Army' have won the IPL title five times and they can be termed as the ultimate champions. Chennai Super Kings have played the IPL finals on 10 occasions and have won the title five times. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have also appeared in 12 playoffs and have cemented their legacy in the cash-rich league.
07:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Big Day For The Yellow Army
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. A new era awaits the 'Dad's Army' and also the 'Yellow Army'. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be on the hunt to rope in some match-winners at the auction table. Good news for the CSK fans? MS Dhoni will don the iconic Chennai Super Kings jersey and the whistles will start once again as he takes the field.
Updated 23:10 IST, November 24th 2024