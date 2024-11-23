IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: CSK Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys

KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore

Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore

David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore

Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore

Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore

Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore

Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore

Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore