Published 08:23 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 DC Auction Highlights: List of Sold & Unsold Players, Delhi Capitals Squad Update
DC IPL 2025 Auction Highights : Get the latest DC IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Delhi Capitals' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Delhi Capitals. We will also dive into DC's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
22:43 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mohit Sharma Joins DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A bit of a bidding war ends up with DC signing Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.2 crore
22:16 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ashutosh Sharma Joins DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ashutosh Sharma, who did well for PBKS in 2024, joined DC for Rs. 3.8 crore
21:49 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Two New Signings for DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC sign Karun Nair for Rs. 50 lakhs and Sameer Rizvi for Rs. 95 lakhs. The latter could be a steal of a deal.
18:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Harry Brook Joins DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Harry Brook, who joined DC in 2024 but pulled out due to personal reasons, has rejoined the side for Rs. 6.25 crore
18:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Among Most Active Teams
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC have signed 2 players in the first phase of the IPL auction - KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. Happy with these signings, DC fans?
17:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KL Rahul Joins DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul has a new home in Delhi Capitals as they sign him for Rs. 14 crore!
17:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Their Squad So Far
Mitchell Starc joins Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore) in the DC squad
16:31 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Sign Mitchell Starc
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals secure the signing of Starc Rs. 11.75 crore!
16:23 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Miss Out on Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS make Iyer the most expensive player in IPL history for a whopping Rs. 26.75 crore. DC miss out!
16:13 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Target Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer is set to become the most expensive IPL player ever.
16:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Lose Out on Arshdeep
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC pulled out of the race for Arshdeep early, as PBKS re-sign him for a whopping 18 crore!
15:48 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Target Arshdeep Singh
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh is the first player to be auctioned and Delhi are in a huge bidding war with CSK to secure his services.
15:39 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Will DC Bring Back Pant?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant was released into the auction pool but DC do have the option to RTM him. The question is will it be an affordable option for the team?
14:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Remaining RTMs and Purse Size
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have Rs. 73 Crore left and 2 RTMs for the IPL 2025 Player Auction
14:51 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Players Released By Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have released big names from their squad which include the likes of Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams.
14:43 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Players Retained By DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here is a list of all the players retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
- Axar Patel: Rs. 16.5 crore
- Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
- Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
- Abishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
11:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Michell Marsh To Comeback To Delhi?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, Delhi have two RTMs left and it won't be surprising if they go behind Marsh
11:03 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC On The Hunt For A New Captain
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After releasing Rishabh Pant from their side ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, The first thing that Delhi Capitals would like to do is get themselves a new skipper
10:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals In Awe Of Yashasvi Jaiswal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have lavished praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal which is also related to Virat Kohli
09:22 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Head Coach Hemang Badani's Special Message
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the IPL Auction, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Hemang Badani shared a quick message for all the DC fans.
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Great Rishabh Pant Snub
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi released their skipper Rishabh pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions and they will be on the hunt to find a new skipper
08:23 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: DC Eyes To Enter New Era
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals will look to make the most out of this auction. They will be entering a new era for their franchise and will look to make a major impact as early as possible, and for that, the auction is the centre stage.
Updated 23:09 IST, November 24th 2024