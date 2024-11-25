IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Chennai Super Kings Squad

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction enters Day 2, the Chennai Super Kings are carefully aiming to improve their team. With key retentions like as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, the team's core remains strong. On Day 1, the club added noteworthy players including as batsman Devon Conway and spin wonder R Ashwin, increasing its batting and bowling options. The inclusion of players such as Rahul Tripathi and Khaleel Ahmed broadens their roster. Chennai Super Kings has a purse of ₹15.60 Crore and four abroad spots open, enabling them to seek major additions to strengthen their championship prospects.