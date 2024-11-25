Published 13:06 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Lucknow Super Giants Squad
Access the IPL 2025 mega auction details here: the complete list of players in the LSG squad is available as teams prepare for Day 2 of the auction.
As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction reaches Day 2, the Lucknow Super Giants are intent on improving their roster. Their plan has shown promise, as they have retained important players such as Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi, who comprise the team's solid core. On Day 1, the franchise made news with the record purchase of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore. Other significant acquisitions include David Miller and Avesh Khan. The Super Giants are in a strong position thanks to a clever combination of seasoned players and rising prospects. They presently have a purse of ₹14.85 Crore, four international spots open, and one RTM left, paving the opportunity for significant expansion.
Lucknow Super Giants
- Retentions: Nicholas Pooran (21 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (11 Cr), Mayank Yadav (11 Cr), Mohsin Khan (4 Cr), Ayush Badoni (4 Cr)
- Auction Buys
- Batters:David Miller (7.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2 Cr)
- Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (27 Cr), Aryan Juyal (30 L)
- Allrounders:Mitchell Marsh (3.40 Cr), Abdul Samad (4.20 Cr)
- Spinners:
- Pacers:Avesh Khan (9.75 Cr)
- Purse Remaining: 14.85 Cr
- Overseas slots available: 4
- RTMs remaining: 1
Auction Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
Following the auction, which ends on Monday, JioCinema is also where viewers will be able to watch the IPL 2025 matches. The Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform bagged the rights to stream IPL matches for the next five years last year. JioCinema offers up to 4K video quality for matches, along with the commentary in several different languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Haryanvi.
