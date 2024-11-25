IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Lucknow Super Giants Squad

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction reaches Day 2, the Lucknow Super Giants are intent on improving their roster. Their plan has shown promise, as they have retained important players such as Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi, who comprise the team's solid core. On Day 1, the franchise made news with the record purchase of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore. Other significant acquisitions include David Miller and Avesh Khan. The Super Giants are in a strong position thanks to a clever combination of seasoned players and rising prospects. They presently have a purse of ₹14.85 Crore, four international spots open, and one RTM left, paving the opportunity for significant expansion.