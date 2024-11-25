Published 12:44 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Punjab Kings Squad
Access the IPL 2025 mega auction details here: The complete list of players in the Punjab Kings squad is available as teams prepare for Day 2 of the auction.
As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction enters Day 2, the Punjab Kings are methodically preparing to bolster their squad. They have kept talented players such as Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, building a strong foundation. The club made major waves on Day 1, acquiring elite players such as batter Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 Crore and seasoned all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. With exceptional talents like Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh entering the ranks, the Punjab Kings have made excellent investments. With a residual budget of ₹22.50 Crore, six international slots open, and three RTMs left, they are ready for further smart purchases.
Punjab Kings
- Retentions: Shashank Singh (4 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (4 Cr)
- Auction Buys:
- Batters: Shreyas Iyer (26.75 Cr), Nehal Wadhera (4.20 Cr)
- Wicketkeepers:Vishnu Vinod (95 L)
- Allrounders:Marcus Stoinis (11 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (4.20 Cr)
- Spinners:Yuzvendra Chahal (18 Cr), Harpreet Brar (1.50 Cr)
- Pacers:Arshdeep Singh (18 Cr), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1.80 Cr), Yash Thakur (1.60 Cr)
- Purse Remaining: 22.50 Cr
- Overseas slots available: 6
- RTMs remaining: 3
Auction Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
Following the auction, which ends on Monday, JioCinema is also where viewers will be able to watch the IPL 2025 matches. The Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform bagged the rights to stream IPL matches for the next five years last year. JioCinema offers up to 4K video quality for matches, along with the commentary in several different languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Haryanvi.
