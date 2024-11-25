IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Punjab Kings Squad

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction enters Day 2, the Punjab Kings are methodically preparing to bolster their squad. They have kept talented players such as Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, building a strong foundation. The club made major waves on Day 1, acquiring elite players such as batter Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 Crore and seasoned all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. With exceptional talents like Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh entering the ranks, the Punjab Kings have made excellent investments. With a residual budget of ₹22.50 Crore, six international slots open, and three RTMs left, they are ready for further smart purchases.