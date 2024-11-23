Search icon
Highlights: IPL 2025 KKR Auction – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Kolkata Knight Riders Updates

KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: That's All Folks
Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mayank Markande Heading to KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Vaibhav Arora Heads To KKR

Live Blog

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), experienced a drastic change in their fortunes as they lifted the coveted IPL trophy earlier this year. Under, Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third IPL trophy after 10 years, their last one coming in 2014 prior to this. Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the next season of the IPL with Dwayne Bravo as their mentor who has replaced Gautam Gambhir. Apart from Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders are the most successful IPL franchise. The Kolkata-based franchise has won three titles so far (2012, 2014 and 2024). Throughout all these victories, Sunil Narine has been a mainstay for the purple and gold franchise. KKR head into the next season as the defending champions and it will be exciting to see how their campaign pans out for them.

23:09 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: That's All Folks

That is all for Day 1. Come back tomorrow to catch up with the Day 2 proceedings. 

23:03 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mayank Markande Heading to KKR

Mayank Markande has been acquied by KKR for the base prize of ₹30L.

22:51 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Vaibhav Arora Heads To KKR

KKR have secured uncapped star Vaibhav Arora to their side for ₹1.8 Cr.  

22:47 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RR, KKR in a back-and-forth

KKR is seeking for Vaibhav Arora and RR has also put in the bids for him.

21:35 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Angkrish Back in KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought back Angkrish Raghuvanshi for ₹3 Cr. 

21:33 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Abgriksh Fetched By KKR & CSK

The talented Angkrish Raghuvanshi is being seeked by KKR and CSK. Both are in a bidding war!

20:23 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Nortje Off To KKR for ₹6.5 Cr

Anrich Nortje will be heading to the Kolkata Knight Riders and DC did not exercide their RTM option. They get him for ₹6.5 Crore

20:21 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR in the race for Nortje

KKR has interest on Anrich Nortje, and so does LSG! 

20:06 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Going HARD For Hazlewood

KKR has interest in bagging Josh Hazlewood but Lucknow is also bidding up for him.

19:48 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR get Their Hands On Gurbaz

KKR Get Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the base prize of ₹2.00 Cr

19:48 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB Outbid KKR To Get Phil Salt

Phil Salt is now heading to RCB after they outbid KKR to het the Englishman who did wonders for the side. 

19:41 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR in the race for Phil Salt

It looks like KKR are also looking to get back Phil Salt! They are now in the race with RCB

19:40 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Quinton De Kock SOLD to KKR!

SA wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will be heading to KKR in IPL 2025! this is a huge steal for KKR as they got him for ₹3.6 Cr

19:07 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer Heads back To KKR

Venkatesh Iyer becomes the third-most highest player to be bought in the ongoing IPL auction as KKR brings him back. It is the defending champion's first purchase.

19:03 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: It's KKR vs RCB For Venkatesh!

KKR and RCB are coming in strong for Venkatesh Iyer. He is up ₹18 Cr as of this moment.

19:00 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Big Up For Venkatesh Iyer

KKR are going on for one of their tip faces in Venkatesh Iyer but LSG have also joined the race for the Indian cricketer.

18:38 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR In the Race For Rahul Tripathi

KKR was seeking Rahul Tripathi's services but the franchise did not last long in the race.

18:04 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction Recap

KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore

17:24 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Out Of The Race For KL Rahul

The Kolkata Knight Riders are not bidding up for KL Rahul anymore!  

17:19 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Bid Up for KL Rahul

Surprising! KKR are bidding up for KL Rahul! But RCB has engaged in a bidding war with the defending champions.

17:18 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RR Yet To Pick A Player

KKR have been engaged in some bidding wars but are yet to pick a player in the team.

16:52 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Come In For Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders are bidding up for Mohammad Shami now! But SRH have bid up for ₹10 Cr.

16:45 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Surpasses Iyer!

Rishabh Pant has surpassed Shreyas Iyer as the most expensive buys so far at the IPL Auction.

16:29 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Starc heads To DC

It was quite a ride! But Mitchell Starc is now off to the Delhi Capitals. He was a near deal fort RCB but Delhi came in at the last second!  

16:25 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR, DC in a bidding war now

KKR is going head over heels for Starc but DC is also coming in the race.

16:24 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Up for Grabs

KKR and MI are bidding up for Mitchell Starc now! It's getting spicy.

16:17 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Is Off To Punjab!

At ₹26.75 Lakhs, KKR's IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer heads off to Punjab Kings. He is now the most expensive player so far in the auction. 

16:14 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Bid Goes for ₹25 Crore!

Shreyas Iyer's big goes up to 25 Crore! It is higher than what Mitchell Starc received, who was the highest paid player bought by KKR in the previous auction. The bid is now at 26 CR.

16:07 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS, DC Go ALL IN For KKR Skipper

Shreyas Iyer gets continued interest among two franchises: DC and PBKS at the IPL Mega Auction.

16:05 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: It's KKR vs DC Now!

KKR and DC are fighting for Shreyas Iyer's services as both sides engage in a bidding war. Capitals hold the strong hand at ₹10 Cr 

16:04 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR Go In for Shreyas Iyer

KKR have made the bid for Shreyas Iyer and Punjab is coming in. Both teams are going back and forth now!

16:02 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 1st Player SOLD

One player has been sold as Arshdeep Singh heads back to the Punjab Kings after an intense bidding war..

15:43 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Day 1 of IPL Auction Officially Commences

The day one of the IPL 2024 season has officially begun in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

12:04 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Defending Champions Likely To Eye Pant

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KKR need a captain and a wicketkeeper for IPL 2025, they had released Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and Pant might seem the perfect fit in their XI

11:09 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Surprising Phil Salt Snub

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  KKR do a owe a lot of their success from IPL 2024 to Phil Salt. The prolific English wicketkeeper-batsman had become a fan favourite and did a bulk of scoring at the top for the men in purple and gold

10:32 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: KKR And Gautam Gambhir, A Match Made In Heaven

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders have three IPL Titles to their name. After MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR have the most titles to their name. All these three titles were won with Gautam Gambhir leading the franchise's charge. Gambhir won two IPL titles for KKR in 2012 and 2014. He came back to the franchise as a mentor in 2024 and delivered yet again

09:33 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DJ Bravo Has Landed in Jeddah

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: DJ Bravo and KKR CEO Venky Mysore have reached Jeddah for the Mega Auction

08:42 IST, November 24th 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: IPL Seventeen, A Dream Season For KKR

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Nobody will be more disappointed with the IPL 2025 Mega Auction than Kolkata Knight Riders. It is extremely sad that a franchise which won the title six months back will lose nearly its entire squad. The defending champions will have their job cut out for themselves and hence, we'll have to wait and see what they do on the auction table.

08:12 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Defending Champions Ready To Pounce

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: It is time for the 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo' chants to return to life. All the fans of the Knights, welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2025 Mega Auction and you are where you should be, on R. Sport Fit. Defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders have always been very silent on the auction table and this time might be no different.

Click here for the action and the latest updates from the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. 
 

Updated 23:09 IST, November 24th 2024

