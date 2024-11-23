Published 07:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 MI Auction Highlights – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Mumbai Indians Squad Update
MI IPL 2025 Auction Highlights
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Mumbai Indians' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians. We will also dive into MI's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
22:21 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Robin Minz Joins MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A steal for MI as Robin Minz joins for Rs. 65 lakh
21:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Naman Dhir Returns to MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A bidding war for Naman Dhir sees his price shoot up over 3 Crore but MI retain him via RTM.
20:41 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Trent Boult Returns to MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI and RR engage in an intense battle and it is won by MI! A signing for them at last, for Rs. 12.50 crore.
20:28 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: MI Miss Out on Jofra Archer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI bid aggressively for Jofra Archer with LSG and RR but lose out to RR.
20:09 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: No Hazlewood for MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Another miss for MI. They engage in a bidding war for Josh Hazlewood but lose out to RCB.
20:00 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: MI Lose Out on Ishan Kishan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI miss out on another signing! They went for Ishan Kishan but SRH win the bid for him.
19:46 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: MI Miss Out on Phil Salt
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI and RCB bid hard for Phil Salt, who won an IPL with KKR in 2024. KKR also bid and the price goes way up. MI miss out in the end as RCB get Salt.
19:38 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: MI Miss Out on Quinton de Kock
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI finally get in on the action and bid for Quinton de Kock. A bit of a bidding war with SRH ensues but KKR outbid them both in the end.
18:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: No Major Bids Yet
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI are playing the slow and steady game as things stand.
18:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Quiet Start for MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI are among one of the few teams yet to sign a player in the auction so far. Will that change in the second round of buys?
17:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Who are MI Waiting For?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI have one RTM that can be used on Ishan Kishan, or even the likes of Jason Behrendorff. Who will they exercise it on?
16:31 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Quiet Auction for MI so far
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI are having a quiet time so far, not going too hard for anyone as of now.
16:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: MI Miss Out on Kagiso Rabada
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: MI get into a bidding war with Gujarat Titans for Kagiso Rabada, who joins GT for 10.75 crore.
15:40 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Who will MI target?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai made 5 mega retentions but can still use one RTM and do need a few obvious holes in the squad to be filled. Can they target Jofra Archer and Ishan Kishan?
13:39 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Available RTMs and Purse Size
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The five-times champions have 1 RTM left and have Rs. 45 crore in their purse
13:35 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: List Of Players Released By MI
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL Mega Auctions include the likes of Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood and Anshul Kamboj.
13:33 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: List Of Players Retained By Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 Player Auction includes Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma
11:53 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Captain Hardik Pandya Returns
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After the happenings of IPL 2024, the seventeenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, there were several questions raised on Hardik Pandya's future as the Mumbai Indians skipper. Hardik Pandya has also been stripped off India's T20I captaincy. But ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, Mumbai Indians have clarified that Pandya will continue to lead the side.
11:02 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shadow Of Doubts Over Ishan Kishan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Kishan's chances of returning to the MI setup looks bleak as of now, but this is going to be one crazy auction and anything is possible
10:26 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Track Record Worthy Of Champions
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The five-time winners of Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI) have played six finals and have qualified for the playoffs 10 times.
09:17 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI In Awe Of Skipper Hardik
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Much ahead of the blockbuster event, Mumbai Indians shared an appreciation post for Hardik Pandya, courtesy of his stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: New Dawn For MI Paltan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians are a champion side and there is no doubt to it. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians share ten titles between them and both the franchises have won five titles each. Alongside Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians too are the most successful IPL franchise. Mumbai will enter the IPL auction with a clear intent, to hunt for match-winners
07:56 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Eye Redemption
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The bid day is upon us, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and R. Sport Fit is your one stop shop for all the updates of the upcoming mega auction. Mumbai Indians will be on a mission this time around at the auction table and will look to build a team around their champions which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
Click here for all the live action from the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
Updated 23:09 IST, November 24th 2024