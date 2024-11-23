Published 08:06 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 PBKS Auction Highlights – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Lucknow Super Giants Updates
PBKS IPL 2025 Auction Highlights: Get the latest Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Punjab Kings.
Captaincy is once again going to be a key question mark linked with Punjab after the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan. In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the Kings last season but entering mega Auction in IPL 2025, the Kings will be searching for a long term leader. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant , Steve Smith have all been linked with the Punjab Kings leadership role.
22:58 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Yash Thakur Joins
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Vidarbha fast bowler Yash Thakur joins PBKS
22:46 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Vishnu Vinod Joins
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A bit of a three-way bidding war sees Vinod join PBKS
22:03 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Harpreet Brar Returns
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rs. 1.5 crore is enough to get Harpreet Brar back to PBKS.
20:04 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: No Kishan, Jitesh for PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS miss out on Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma
19:22 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Returns to PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: This is a surprise as Glenn Maxwell returns to PBKS for Rs. 4.20 crores. Given the rumoured bad blood between the two sides, this is an interesting move!
19:17 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Marcus Stoinis Signs for PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: An intense bidding war sees PBKS sign Stoinis for a whopping Rs. 11 crores. LSG chose not to RTM him
18:53 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: CSK Beat PBKS to Rachin Ravindra
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS got the bid for Rachin Ravindra but CSK used the RTM on him.
18:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: PBKS Miss Out on Harshal Patel
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS did the RTM for Harshal but did not accept SRH's final bid of Rs. 8 crores so he went to SRH.
18:30 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: PBKS Miss Out On Harry Brook
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS engaged in a mini bidding war with DC for Harry Brook, but the latter side won out.
18:01 IST, November 24th 2024
17:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Get Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings get Yuzvendra Chahal for 18 Cr. after an intense bidding war.
17:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Fighting Hard For Chahal
The Punjab Kings are fighting hard for Yuzvendra Chahal as the bidding nears 18 Cr.
16:59 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Bidding For Chahal
Punjab Kings are going against Gujrat Titans in a bidding war for Yuzvendra Chahal.
16:23 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Back Out For Jos Buttler Battle
Punjab Kings have backed out of the bidding war to sign Jos Buttler.
16:20 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Going For Buttler
Punjab Kings go into a bidding war keeper-batter for Jos Buttler against the Gujrat Titans.
16:17 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Buy Shreyas Iyer For 26.75 Cr.
Shreyas Iyer becomes the most expensive IPL player as he is sold to Punjab Kings for 26.75 Cr.
16:16 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Desperate For Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings are looking desperate to buy Shreyas Iyer as the bid is now at 26.25Cr for Shreyas Iyer.
16:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer At 25 Cr
Punjab Kings go 25.75 Cr for Shreyas Iyer as Delhi think on.
16:12 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer At 24 Cr.
The bidding war between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals goes on as Punjab bid 24.25 Cr for Shreyas Iyer.
16:11 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer At 21.75 Cr
Shreyas Iyer in at 21.75 Cr at the moment as Punjab Kings take the lead in the bidding war.
16:09 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Now At 19.50 Cr
As the bidding war between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals goes on, the price for Shreyas Iyer has gone past 19 Cr for Shreyas Iyer
16:07 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Looking To Go Big For Iyer
Punjab Kings are looking to go big for Shreyas Iyer as the bid is now at 15.25 Cr.
16:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Back In It
Punjab Kings get back into the battle to sign Shreyas Iyer as they bid 12.75 Cr.
16:04 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Out Of Iyer Race
The Punjab Kings have backed out of the race to buy Shreyas Iyer.
16:03 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Going For Shreyas Iyer
Punjab go against Kolkata Knight Riders for Shreyas Iyer as 4.5 Cr is the latest bid by Punjab Kings.
15:57 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Retain Arshdeep For 18 Cr.
Punjab Kings use their RTM and retain Arshdeep Singh for 18 Cr. away from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
15:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RTM For Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings use their RTM card for Arshdeep Singh as they look to get the pacer for 18 Cr.
15:50 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Not Going For Arshdeep
The Punjab Kings are not looking to buy Arshdeep Singh as there is an intense bidding war for the India pacer.
12:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ponting-Iyer Reunion A Possibility
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Like RCB, KKR, LSG and DC, Punjab Kings Too need a captain. Ricky Ponting is the Head Coach and back in 2020, he along with Shreyas Iyer led Delhi to the finals. It is likely that Punjab Kings go after Shreyas Iyer in the IPL auction
11:11 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ponting Sends Out Special Message To Punjab Fans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ricky Ponting has reflected back on his IPL coaching career and has given some brief insights into his plans for the Punjab Kings franchise
10:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Big Auction For PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With just two uncapped players in their squad at this point in time, Punjab Kings will have to meticulously operate at the auction table in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction
09:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Start Of The Punter Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings look to put an end to their IPL trophy drought with Ricky Ponting at the helm of things
08:44 IST, November 24th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Clean Slate For PBKS
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings have the biggest purse at the IPL Mega Auction and they will be eyeing to assemble a team that doesn't falter at the crucial stages of the tournament
08:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab To Be Fierce In Auction?
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab Kings are currently the team with the highest remaining purse going into this mega-auction. They can prove to be tough competition to the others and could build a trophy winning team.
