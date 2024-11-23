Published 08:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Highlights: IPL 2025 RR Auction – Full List of Sold & Unsold Players, Rajasthan Royals Squad Updates
RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Rajasthan Royals.
Live Blog
IPL Retentions 2024: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1. They locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator who had the momentum on their side and had won six consecutive games to qualify. Rajasthan absolutely outplayed Bengaluru and eliminated them from the tournament, but soon they met Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 and were outplayed. The Royals are a settled unit as compared to many and their season will largely depend upon how they go about things at the auction table.
23:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: That's all folks
That is all for Day 1. Come back tomorrow to catch up with the Day 2 proceedings.
23:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Kartikeya Singh heads to RR
Kartikeya Singh will join the Rajasthan Royals at the base prize of ₹30L
22:48 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Arora Seeked by RR, KKR
KKR is seeking for Vaibhav Arora and RR has also put in the bids for him.
22:38 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Akash Madhwal Sold To RR For ₹1.25 Cr
Akash Madhwal has Been Sold To RR For ₹1.25 Crore.
22:07 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR in the race for Uncapped Star Mahipal Lomror
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are seeking to get Mahipal Lomror in the side. Both teams are going all in for the uncapped star.
20:55 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Hasaranga Sold To RR For ₹5.25 CR
Hasaranga has been sold to RR for ₹5.25 CR
20:45 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Teekshana Off To RR For ₹4.4 Cr
Theekshana will be heading to the Rajasthan Royals for a price of ₹4.4 Cr.
20:43 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Theekshana seeked by MI, RR
RR and MI are in the race for Sri lankan spin bowler Maheesh Theekshana.
20:39 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Trent Boult Seeked by RR, MI
MI and RR want to pick up Trent Boult in their side.
20:29 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Jofra Archer Set For RR
RR shelled out ₹12.5 Cr for Jofra Archer and sealed his services.
20:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Race For Archer Heats Up
RR and MI are in a race to get Jofra Archer and they are placing their bids for the same.
20:19 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Royals In The Race For Avesh Khan
RR may look in to get Avesh Khan in the side as they bid up for him.
20:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR, GT In The Race For Prasidh Krishna
Rajasthan Royals tried to get in the race for Prasidh Krishna but GT swooped in and offered ₹9.5 Cr to get his services.
18:59 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Homecoming For Ashwin
RR tried their best to regain R Ashwin but CSK eventually roped him in for ₹9.75 Cr
18:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Royals in The Race For Ashwin
Royals are seeking to get back R Ashwin but CSK are now in a race for the veteran spinner.
18:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Auction Recap
KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
17:18 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR Yet To Pick A Player
RR have been engaged in some bidding wars but are yet to pick a player in the team.
16:45 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant Surpasses Iyer!
Rishabh Pant has surpassed Shreyas Iyer as the most expensive buys so far at the IPL Auction.
16:20 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR out of Jos Buttler Race
It looks like RR is not in the race for Jos Buttler anymore! PBKS and GT are bidding up for him.
16:18 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR Goes In for Buttler
RR has interest in Jos Buttler as they go in for him. But Gujarat is also bidding up! It is a race now.
15:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: SRH, RR Engage in Bidding War
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Engaged in a battle for Arshdeep Singh but SRH won the race.
15:53 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: ₹12.50 Cr. For Arshdeep
RR management put in ₹12.50 Cr. For Arshdeep, but when SRH big again, they went ₹13 Cr.
15:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR Came In for Arshdeep at 11 Crore
RR came in for Arshdeep amid a huge bidding war as they put 11 Cr.
15:44 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Day 1 of IPL Auction Officially Commences
The day one of the IPL 2024 season has officially begun in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
13:54 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Players Released By RR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The players released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2024 Mega auctions include the likes of Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.
13:50 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Remaining Purse And RTMs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals enter the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with no RTM and a purse size of Rs. 41 crore
13:46 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: List of Players Retained By The Champions of 2008
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's a list of players Rajasthan Royals retained ahead of IPL 2025 Auction
- Sanju Samson: Rs. 18 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs. Rs 18 crore
- Riyan Parag: Rs. 14 crore
- Dhruv Jurel: Rs. 14 crore
- Shimron Hetmyer: Rs. 11 crore
- Sandeep Sharma: Rs. 4 crore
11:42 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Ask, How's The Jos?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Eyebrows were raised after Rajasthan Royals decided to release Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Afterall, Jos Buttler to Rajasthan was what Sunil Narine to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is, an overseas superstar who ends up becoming the local boy.
10:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Trent Boult Situation
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals surprisingly released their spearhead Trent Boult ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Considering Boult's effectiveness, it will be interesting to see if Rajasthan Royals go for the Kiwi spearhead
10:07 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Indian Team is recently stationed in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Rajasthan Royals' blue-eyed boy Yashasvi Jaiswal is a part of it. Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, the Australian media referred to Jaiswal as the 'New King', goes on to show how Jaiswal has grown in stature
09:01 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Foes to Friends
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the highly-anticipated mega auction, Rahul Dravid caught up with his old Australian rival and former Aussie Head Coach Justin Langer
08:19 IST, November 24th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024, A Tale Of Two Halves
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: A lot is always spoken about Royal Challengers Bengaluru and how they choke at times, but Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 campaign was no different. The Royals did look almost certain to qualify for the top two playoff spots, but a string of failures in the business end of the tournament hampered their chances and they were eventually knocked out by RCB in the Eliminator
08:01 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Royal Halla Bol
The Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League haven't been able to replicate their heroics from 2008, but this just might be a new start. As the clock ticks towards the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, we at R. Sport Fit are here to keep you updated with Rajasthan Royals' activities on the auction table.
21:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have maintained their proven approach ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction by retaining their key players. RR Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Rajasthan Royals Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Updated 23:08 IST, November 24th 2024