Highlights: IPL 2025 SRH Auction: List of Sold & Unsold Players, Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates

Published 08:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 SRH Auction: List of Sold & Unsold Players, Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates
SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Sunrisers Hyderabad' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad. We will also dive into SRH's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players.
20:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Adam Zampa Picked
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Adam Zampa has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.40 crores
20:51 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH add Rahul Chahar
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad add Rahul Chahar to their squad for INR 3.20 crore
19:58 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH Buy Ishan Kishan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad came out of nowhere and bought Ishan Kishan for Rs. 11.25 crores
19:54 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH Enjoy Some Quiet Time
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: So far, so good for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They do not need a keeper-batsman and hence they are pretty silent at the auction table
19:19 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH lose the Marsh Bid
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants have won the bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and they procure Mitchell Marsh's services
19:14 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH Bid For Mitchell Marsh
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: SRH and LSH in a bidding war for Mitchell Marsh
17:13 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Buy Chahal
Chahal sold to PBKS for 18 CR INR.
17:05 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH bid for Chahal
SRH bid for Chahal. The bid war is on.
17:04 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami is a SRH player
Mohammed Shami is a SRH player after being bought for 10 CR.
16:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH bid for Shami
SRH bid for Shami at 10 CR INR.
16:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant is an LSG Player
Rishabh Pant is sold to LSG for 27 CR INR.
16:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH bid for Rishabh Pant
SRH bid for Rishabh Pant. The bidding is currently going on.
16:33 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS pull RTM for Arshdeep
Arshdeep sold to PBKS after RTM.
15:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH bid for Arshdeep Singh
SRH bid for Arshdeep Singh, bid has crossed 13 CR.
15:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction Is About To Start
The IPL MEGA Auction 2025 is about to start.
15:37 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Another Aussie In The Mix For SRH?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With Pat Cummins and Travis Head in SRH's core, it won't be surprising if the Sunrisers decide to go after Mitchell Marsh in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction
11:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH Look To Solve The Middle Order Puzzle
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad were explosive with the bat last season, but the bulk of the scoring was being done by the top two, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. SRH's middle-order didn't quite fire last year and hence they'll look to fill in that gap
10:31 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Class of 25 Puzzle
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad want their fans to predict their picks ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
09:31 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Setting Towards Something Big, Say SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Daniel Vettori is looking forward to something huge at the auction atble.
08:36 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins eyes an IPL Trophy
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Pat Cummins so far has had a fantastic run as a captain. Cummins won the ODI World Cup, The Ashes and the WTC in 2023. he came extremely close to winning an IPL title in 2024 but was oudone by Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders
08:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The day is upon us Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.
Updated 23:14 IST, November 24th 2024