'Joh Apne Mujhe Diya...': Mohammed Siraj Finally Reacts To Leaving RCB After IPL 2025 Auction

In a heartfelt farewell, Mohammed Siraj has bid adieu to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans after his departure from the team following the IPL 2025 mega auction. Taking to Twitter, Siraj expressed his gratitude for the love and support he received during his time with RCB, saying, “Hello my RCB family. Thank you for all the love and blessing joh apne mujhe diya. Will miss you all." Along with this message, the pacer shared a video that captured some of his best moments while playing for the franchise, evoking a wave of emotions from his fans and teammates alike.

Mohammed Siraj's first reaction after leaving RCB

Mohammed Siraj's emotional post marks the end of an era for the fast bowler with RCB, a team he has been a part of since 2018. Over the years, Siraj has grown from being a promising talent into one of the most feared fast bowlers in the IPL. His fiery pace, swing, and ability to deliver under pressure made him a fan favorite, and his connection with the RCB faithful was undeniable.

However, the IPL 2025 mega auction saw a major shift in Siraj’s career when Gujarat Titans secured his services for INR 12.25 crore. The decision to let go of Siraj came as a surprise to many, especially given his valuable contributions over the past seasons. RCB, after initially having the opportunity to use the Right to Match (RTM) card, chose not to exercise it, allowing Gujarat Titans to acquire him without a bidding war.