'Krunal & Hardik Pandya Ate Only Maggi': MI Owner Unveils Startling Details From Her Initial Meeting With Pandya Brothers

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has revealed a fascinating story about how the franchise's camp scouting helped them find talents like Krunal and Hardik Pandya . Ambani also offered details on their first meeting with them and said that she saw two lanky boys and had eaten nothing but Maggi for the past three years, as they had no money to put proper food on the table.

MI Owner Reveals The Tale Of Finding Krunal and Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians have had one of the most prolific player line-ups over the years, which allowed them to become the five-time IPL title winners. Mi has fostered some of the emerging talents who have become global sensations in the sport. Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani recently opened up on how the MI camp spotted Krunal and Hardik Pandya, The Pandya Brothers.

"In IPL, we all have a fixed budget, so every team can spend x amount of money, so we had to think about new ways of getting talent... So I remember scouting for talent, and I used to go to every Ranji Trophy match, and my scouts and I would go to all these domestic cricket matches.

Hardik Pandya shaking hand with Krunal Pandya in a match during the Indian Premier League 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI Photo

"And one day, our scouts took two young, lanky, thin boys to the camp. I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they've eaten nothing but Maggi; Noodles because they've had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big. Those two brothers were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya," Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani said during the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference, as quoted by ANI.

Nita Ambani Applauds MI Scouts For Identifying The Talent Of Bumrah

Nita Ambani also credited the Mumbai Indians' scouting team, who had found another cricketer and asked her to watch him bowl. She further revealed that it was Jasprit Bumrah , who became one of Team India's biggest stars.

"The next year, our scouts got one young cricketer with an odd body language, and they said watch him bowl. We watched him he could just speak to the ball. That was our Bumrah, and the rest is history," Nita Ambani added.