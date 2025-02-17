Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 19:53 IST, February 17th 2025

'Krunal & Hardik Pandya Ate Only Maggi': MI Owner Unveils Startling Details From Her Initial Meeting With Pandya Brothers

Nita Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians, has shared an intriguing tale about how the team discovered players like Krunal & Hardik Pandya through camp scouting.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians celebrates his half-century with Krunal Pandya during match 45 of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi | Image: ANI Photo

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has revealed a fascinating story about how the franchise's camp scouting helped them find talents like Krunal and Hardik Pandya . Ambani also offered details on their first meeting with them and said that she saw two lanky boys and had eaten nothing but Maggi for the past three years, as they had no money to put proper food on the table.

MI Owner Reveals The Tale Of Finding Krunal and Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians have had one of the most prolific player line-ups over the years, which allowed them to become the five-time IPL title winners. Mi has fostered some of the emerging talents who have become global sensations in the sport. Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani recently opened up on how the MI camp spotted Krunal and Hardik Pandya, The Pandya Brothers.

"In IPL, we all have a fixed budget, so every team can spend x amount of money, so we had to think about new ways of getting talent... So I remember scouting for talent, and I used to go to every Ranji Trophy match, and my scouts and I would go to all these domestic cricket matches.

Hardik Pandya shaking hand with Krunal Pandya in a match during the Indian Premier League 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI Photo

"And one day, our scouts took two young, lanky, thin boys to the camp. I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they've eaten nothing but Maggi; Noodles because they've had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big. Those two brothers were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya," Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani said during the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference, as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh With 'More Variations' Tipped To Get Preference Ahead Of Harshit Rana

Nita Ambani Applauds MI Scouts For Identifying The Talent Of Bumrah

Nita Ambani also credited the Mumbai Indians' scouting team, who had found another cricketer and asked her to watch him bowl. She further revealed that it was Jasprit Bumrah , who became one of Team India's biggest stars.  

"The next year, our scouts got one young cricketer with an odd body language, and they said watch him bowl. We watched him he could just speak to the ball. That was our Bumrah, and the rest is history," Nita Ambani added.

Mumbai Indians will be in action in this year's IPL 2025, with the season opener match happening against Chennai Super Kings . The IPL's ‘El Clasico’ will take place on 23rd March, 2025.

Also Read: Former South Africa Cricketer JP Duminy Announces Divorce, Ends 12-year Long Relationship With Wife

Published 18:58 IST, February 17th 2025

Narendra Modi IPL Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: