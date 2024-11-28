'I Will Carry This Love': Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bids Adieu to Sunrisers Hyderabad With A Humble Message

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be changing ships in the IPL after a long time. After spending over a decade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the prominent pacer will now be a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a major shake-up which took place at the IPL 2025 mega Auction, the speedster was picked up by RCB, and he will be a part of the side which features Indian cricket great Virat Kohli. As he ends his association with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar has penned a humble note for the fans and the team as he makes an exit from the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Touching Message as He Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad

As Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he puts up a humble video featuring various glimpses from his time with the team in the IPL. He also shares a message for the team and the Orange Army for all the support and admiration that he has received from them.

"After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories. Amazing victories, winning the title, getting the purple cap twice and lot more. One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant. Thankyou orange army for shaping me into who I am today. I will carry this love and support with me forever," Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote in a social media post.

Bhuvi Jumps Ships As He Joins RCB After IPL 2025 Auction

After the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not retain pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he entered the IPL mega auction and set a base prize of INR 2 Crore. He went under the hammer on the second day of the proceedings, and the India Pacer was a popular choice among several franchises. The two-time Purple Cap winner was being sought by the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.