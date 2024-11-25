'Test player he reh gaya': Fans Express Shock Over Sarfaraz Khan Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction

On Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, many surprising bids have taken place and also some big names have gone unsold. India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan found himself in the latter category. No franchise lifted the paddle to sign the batter even at a base price of Rs. 75 lakhs.

Fans Express Shock Over Sarfaraz Khan Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction

Sarafaraz Khan going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction is a startling occurrence as the player has been constantly in the fray for the scheme of things of the national side, more importantly, he recently played a superb knock of 150 against New Zealand at home when the chips were down at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Moreover, the 27-year-old has a fair amount of IPL experience under his sleeve. All these factors have led to disbelief among the fans upon him receiving no takers.

Why Could be the reason behind Sarfaraz Khan going unsold in IPL 2025 Auction?