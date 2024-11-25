James Anderson Likely Not Go Under The Hammer at IPL 2025 Auction Accelerated Bidding. Here's WHY!

IPL AUCTION 2025: Veteran English pacer James Anderson's name did not feature in the accelerated list of the auction on Monday. In the accelerated list, the teams have submitted their preferred names. Two big names missing from the list are James Anderson and Kane Williamson . This means the franchises have rejected Anderson's candidature. It is surprising as the 42-year-old is one of the best fast bowlers of the generation. Looks like the franchises feel that Anderson is past his prime and hence they did not propose his name for auctioning. The veteran pacer has played a handful of just 44 matches in the 20-over format in his career. Anderson has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 32.14. His best performance reads 3/23. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.47).