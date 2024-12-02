LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Drops Major Hint On KL Rahul's Successor, Rishabh Pant In Line

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has hinted that Rishabh Pant could be the franchise's next captain, but also emphasized that the team has a strong leadership pool and will announce the captaincy decision in the next few days.

Who will be LSG's new captain?

Following the release of KL Rahul, LSG has been searching for their next captain, and Rishabh Pant's record-breaking signing has sparked speculation that he might be the natural choice. However, Sanjiv Goenka highlighted that the team has a robust leadership pool comprising Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh, all of whom have the qualities to lead the side.

While Sanjiv Goenka acknowledged Rishabh Pant's hunger and passion to win, he also emphasized that the team will make a thoughtful decision and announce the captain in due course. Goenka's statement has created suspense and excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see who will lead LSG in the next season.

“People get surprised very quickly. According to me, I don’t give surprises. It has been decided but we will announce it in the next few days. We have four leaders in our team – Rishabh (Pant), Pooran, Markram, and Mitch Marsh. So it becomes a very strong leadership pool of intellect and thought, and strategy. They are all people who can go with the mindset to win. Rishabh has the hunger and passion to win. So a good team has been built,” Goenka said.