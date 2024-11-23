Published 07:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: RCB Auction Strategy, Players Retained, Probable Buys
Get the latest RCB IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
- SportFit
- 7 min read
Live Blog
Royal Challengers bengaluru IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from RCB. We will also dive into RCB's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
- Listen to this article
22:34 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2024 Auction Live: Rasikh Dar sold to RCB for 6 crore
Rasikh Dar has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 6 crore
22:21 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Robin Minz sold to MI for 65 lakh
Robin Minz has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 65 lakh
21:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sameer Rizvi sold to DC for 95 lakh
Sameer Rizvi has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 95 lakh
21:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Angkrish Raghuvanshi sold to KKR for 3 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3 crore
21:32 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nehal Wadhera sold to PBKS for 4.20 crore
Nehal Wadhera has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.20 crore
20:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Noor Ahmad sold to CSK for 10 crore
Noor Ahmad has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 10 crore
20:55 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RR for 5.25 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.25 crore
20:51 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Adam Zampa sold to SRH for 2.4 crore
Adam Zampa has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.4 crore
20:49 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rahul Chahar sold to SRH for 3.2 crore
Rahul Chahar has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3.2 crore
20:45 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Maheesh Theekshana sold to RR for 4.40 crore
Maheesh Theekshana has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 4.40 crore
20:42 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Trent Boult sold to MI for 12.5 crore
Trent Boult has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 12.5 crore
20:38 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: T Natarajan sold to DC for 10.75 crore
T Natarajan has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore
20:31 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Khaleel Ahmed sold to CSK for 4.8 crore
Khaleel Ahmed has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4.8 crore
20:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jofra Archer sold to RR for 12.5 crore
Jofra Archer has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 12.5 crore
20:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Anrich Nortje sold to KKR for 6.5 crore
Anrich Nortje has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 6.5 crore
20:20 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Avesh Khan sold to LSG for 9.75 crore
Avesh Khan has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 9.75 crore
20:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Prasidh Krishna sold to GT for 9.5 crore
Prasidh Krishna has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 9.5 crore
20:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Josh Hazlewood sold to RCB for 12.50 crore
Josh Hazlewood has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 12.50 crore
20:05 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jitesh Sharma goes to RCB for 11 crore
Jitesh Sharma has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11 crore
19:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ishan Kishan goes to SRH for 11.25 crore
Ishan Kishan has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 11.25 crore
19:48 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Phil Salt sold to RCB for 11.5 crore
Phil Salt has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 11.5 crore
19:41 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Quinton de Kock sold to KKR for 3.6 crore
Quinton de Kock has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 3.6 crore
19:22 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to PBKS for 4.2 crore
Glenn Maxwell has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore
19:17 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mitchell Marsh sold to LSG for 3.40 crore
Mitchell Marsh has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 3.40 crore
19:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marcus Stoinis sold to PBKS for 11 crore
Marcus Stoinis has been sold to Punjab Kings for 11 crore
19:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Venkatesh Iyer sold to KKR for 23.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 23.75 crore
18:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ashwin sold to CSK for 9.75 crore
R Ashwin has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 9.75 crore
18:54 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rachin Ravindra sold to CSK for 4 crore
Rachin Ravindra has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore
18:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Auction recap
KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
18:50 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Harshal Patel sold to SRH for 8 crore
Harshal Patel has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8 crore
18:43 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jake Fraser-McGurk sold to DC for 9 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been sold to Delhi Capitals for 9 crore
18:39 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rahul Tripathi sold to CSK for 3.4 crore
Rahul Tripathi has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 3.4 crore
18:35 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devon Conway sold to CSK for 6.25 crore
Devon Conway has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 6.25 crore
18:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Aiden Markram sold to LSG for 2 crore
Aiden Markram has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 2 crore
18:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Harry Brook goes to DC for 6.25 crore
Harry Brook has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore
17:25 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: KL Rahul goes to Delhi for 14 crore
KL Rahul has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 14 crore.
17:19 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Liam Livingstone goes to RCB for 8.75 crore
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 8.75 crore
17:13 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Siraj sold to GT for 12.25 crore
Mohammed Siraj has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 12.25 crore
17:09 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to PBKS for 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal has been bought by Punjab Kings for 18 crore.
16:57 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: David Miller goes to LSG for 7.50 crore
David Miller has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for 7.50 crore.
16:53 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mohammed Shami sold to SRH for 10 crore
Mohammed Shami has been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 10 crore.
16:40 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rishabh Pant sold for 27 crore to LSG
Rishabh Pant has now become the most expensive player in IPL history. He has been bought by LSG for 27 crore. Delhi Capitals enabled RTM after LSG secured Pant for 20.75 crore. LSG countered with 27 crore bid and won the star batter.
16:30 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mitchell Starc bought by DC for 11.75 crore
Mitchell Starc has been bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crore
16:29 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jos Buttler goes to GT for 15.75 crore
Jos Buttler has been bought by Gujarat Titans for 15.75 crore
16:19 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Shreyas Iyer becomes most-expensive player in IPL history
Punjab Kings bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs. 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He has become the most-expensive player in IPL history.
16:02 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rabada goes to Gujarat for 10.75 crore
Kagiso Rabada has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 10.75 crore after a two-way bidding war with Mumbai Indians.
15:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshdeep Singh sold to PBKS
Arshdeep Singh sold for 18 crore to Punjab Kings. SRH bought the Indian pacer for 15.75 crore but PBKS enabled the RTM. SRH increased the bid to 18 crore and PBKS matched it.
15:52 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2024 Auction: RCB bids for Arshdeep Singh
RCB has bid for Arshdeep Singh, who is causing a bidding war at the moment.
14:35 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RTMs and Remaining Purse Size For RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading into the auction with Rs. 3 crores and 3 RTMs
14:26 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Players Released By RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh are all the players RCB released ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
14:22 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Players Retained By RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's a list of players RCB retained ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
- Virat Kohli: Rs. 21 crores
- Rajat Patidar: Rs. 11 crores
- Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crores
14:20 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Skipper Kohli To Lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru Again?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: IPL 2025 Mega Auction and rumours go hand-in-hand and why not. The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) keeps the fans entertained all year round. Several reports claim that Virat Kohli could be handed the RCB captaincy, but only time has an answer to it.
12:24 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Twist In Du Plessis' Fate?
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis is still fancying his chances in the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.
11:52 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Virat Kohli Marches On
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli has been retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been synonymous with each other and this association is something that will be written in gold in the glorious chapters of the IPL
10:55 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Rishabh Pant Conundrum
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant for some reasons has been heavily linked with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Now RCB do need a wicketkeeper, a captain and also an opener. Pant fits the bill quite perfectly
10:09 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Infamous Du Plessis Exit
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, RCB did release their skipper Faf Du Plessis. Many termed it as a shocking exit, but it was always on the cards considering that Du Plessis was an ageing skipper and on the flipside of things also did not contribute much with the bat in the previous edition
09:15 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB Tease Fans With Yuzi Chahal Post
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dropped in a special tease or their fans. Though they have posted a reel on the preparations of their IPL auction. The cover of the reel is Yuzi Chahal.
07:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: A Franchise Like No Other
The day is upon us Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.
Click here for all the live updates from the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
21:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a strong focus on retaining their core players. Here’s the RCB Squad for IPL 2025: Full List of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Updated 23:07 IST, November 24th 2024