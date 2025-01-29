Shreyas Bhai's Presence Will Make It Easier: Mumbai's Shedge Ready For PBKS Exploits

Young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, who was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL mega auction, is eager to carry forward his chemistry with skipper Shreyas Iyer as he gears up for his maiden IPL season.

The 22-year-old has already shown his finishing prowess in domestic cricket, playing a crucial role in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph under Iyer’s captaincy.

In the final, he smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 15 balls and also contributed with the ball, taking 1/32, earning the Player of the Match award in their five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh.

Shedge, who made his senior Mumbai debut this season, believes Iyer’s presence will help him settle in quickly at Punjab Kings.

"If you track the record of Punjab Kings over the past few years, they always invest in new talent, and they scout the domestic circuit closely," he stated in a release.

"I am really excited to be a part of the franchise. Shreyas bhaiya being the Captain makes it easier because he is a familiar face." He is particularly excited about working under legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky Ponting is a legend. He is beyond words. After retirement, he gave back to cricket and has been constantly involved with the community.

"He has been a part of IPL for many years -- so he knows ins and outs. Aussies are known for their fearless attitude and that's what he personifies. We are hopeful that under his guidance, we will lift the trophy this year," Shedge will also reunite with his Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan at Punjab Kings as both were picked by their base price of Rs 30 lakh.

On the second day of the IPL mega auction, the all-rounder was on a bus to the team hotel after a training session when he began streaming the auctions on his phone.

"I saw Musheer Khan's name and knew I would be coming up shortly. Punjab Kings bought him, so I was really excited," he said.