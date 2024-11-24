Search icon
Published 16:25 IST, November 24th 2024

Shreyas Iyer Becomes Most-expensive Player In IPL History With A Record Bid of INR 26 Crore

This surpasses Mitchell Starc's previous record, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.75 crore last year.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer | Image: x.com

Shreyas Iyer has made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after Punjab Kings paid a record-breaking INR 26.75 crore for him at the IPL 2025 auction. This surpasses Mitchell Starc's previous record, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.75 crore last year. 

Shreyas Iyer's impressive performance and leadership skills made him a hot commodity, with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings engaging in a fierce bidding war for his services. In the end, Punjab Kings emerged victorious, securing Iyer's services for a hefty sum. This move is expected to strengthen Punjab Kings' batting lineup.


 

Updated 16:25 IST, November 24th 2024

