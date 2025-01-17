Published 16:20 IST, January 17th 2025
'How Was Staying In Separate Hotel Allowed?': Irfan Pathan Launches Brutal Attack On India's Problematic Superstar Culture
Irfan Pathan voiced his point in the BCCI's new rules, and particularly the one where they were mandated to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the squad.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
The BCCI has announced a new set of rules in order to maintain unity and discipline among the cricketers of the India Cricket Team touring for matches. The new norms have put restrictions on a lot of privileges which the top stars made use of. In order to foster a positive atmosphere in the squad, the rules would help in developing proper camaraderie. Irfan Pathan has flagged an issue with the rule which directs the team to stay in the same hotel after it was pointed out that some cricketers stay in separate accommodation facilities with their families during tours.
Irfan Pathan Slams Team India's Superstar Culture After BCCI Issues Fresh Norms
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced his point in the BCCI's new set of rules, and particularly the one where they have been mandated to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the squad. Pathan said that the players should not have been allowed such a privilege in the first place, pointing out that even the greatest players have stayed in the same hotels in the past.
"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?" Irfan Pathan tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].
After he made the tweet, a user urged Irfan Pathan to come to the point and directly name Virat Kohli. In response, the former Indian cricketer said, "Nah not talking about Virat."
Also Read: 'Will Be Difficult To Consider Him': Samson Puts A Wedge In His Rise In Team India With VHT Absence, CT Prospects Uncertain
BCCI Issues Strict Mandates After Team India's Failure To Win BGT Series
The BCCI has opted for the 'Gautam Gambhir' way and tailored a fresh set of norms which will be mandatory for the players. The regulations have come out after Team India's shambolic performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 1-3 to Australia.
Some rules include mandatory participation in domestic tournaments for Team India cricketers, as it would affect their selections in the team. Some other rules include strict mandates on baggage allowance, family travel, and more. Failure to comply with the rules would attract sanctions from the BCCI. However, in case a player seeks for an exception, he needs to get it verified from Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Play For India A in Practice Game After IPL to Prep For England Tests - REPORT
Updated 16:20 IST, January 17th 2025