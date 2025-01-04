Is Virat Kohli Mr. Fix It? Netizens Give Mixed Reactions As Star Batter Takes Over Captaincy Reins On Day 2 Of Sydney Test

On the second day of the fifth test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India's stand in captain Jasprit Bumrah had to leave the pitch due to back spasms. As India were left without Jasprit Bumrah, former Indian captain and batting icon Virat Kohli took over the reins and led the Indian side against Australia. Off the pitch, a massive controversy has been going on related to a senior Indian player who has been termed as 'Mr. Fix It'.

As Virat Kohli took over the captaincy during the second day of the Sydney test, social media started trending with posts of Mr. Fix It with many believing that Virat Kohli is the man behind the nickname.

Netizens React As Virat Kohli Captains India On Day 2 Of Sydney Test

Netizens from all over the country took to social media to react as one of India's most successful test captains, Virat Kohli was back and commandeering the Indian side. As Virat Kohli took over the captaincy, fans saw an instant impact on the pitch as India were able to dismiss Australia for 181 that too without their most successful bowler Jasprit Bumrah being present in the side.

Amidst the whole ‘Mr. Fix It' controversy, fans seem to have completely believed that Virat Kohli is ‘Mr Fix It’ and took to social media to give their reactions.

Mixed Reactions Come In For Virat Kohli As ‘Mr. Fix It’ Trends

There were several mixed reactions too as Virat Kohli is not able to put behind his batting woes and continues to get dismissed in the same manner over and over.

Read More: SCG Crowd Engage In Racist Chants In Stark Reminder To Monkeygate