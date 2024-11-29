Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:24 IST, November 29th 2024

'So Many Memories': Ishan Kishan Bids FAREWELL To Mumbai Indians Post IPL 2025 Mega-Auction

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan bid adieu to Mumbai Indians as he is joining Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2025 IPL season.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Ishan Kishan | Image: BCCI

The recently concluded IPL 2025 mega-auction had a lot of surprise twists and turns as several players were sold and went to other teams than what they are usually used to playing with. One of these players is Indian batter Ishan Kishan who after several seasons with Mumbai will now be taking his talents to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan was sold to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a fee of 11.25 Crores. As Ishan Kishan's tale with Mumbai Indians comes to an end, he sent out a heartfelt message to the Mumbai Indians team and the fans. 

Ishan Kishan Sends Out Heartfelt Message As He Leaves Mumbai Indians 

In a social media post, Indian batter Ishan Kishan put out a heart-warming message for the ‘Mumbai Paltan’ and the Mumbai Indians team as he is all set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

“So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and the paltan will always remain in my heart. I’ve grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I’ve played with and all you fans for always being in my corner,” wrote Ishan Kishan in his social media post on Instagram.  

Read More: IND vs PM's XI: Essential Insights for India's Pink-Ball Warm-Up Match

In his social media post, Ishan Kishan also added several snapshots from his time at the team. 

Ishan Kishan Excited To Be Joining Sunrisers Hyderabad 

As Ishan Kishan is now joining Sunrisers Hyderabad, he sent out a message to the team management and their fans about how he is elated to be joining the team.  

Read More: Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule, Date, Time, & Streaming

"Hi, Hyderabad. I am super stoked to be joining this incredible team and be part of this amazing franchise. Looking forward to work with each one of you, and Orange Army, let's play with fire," said Ishan Kishan in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Updated 14:24 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.