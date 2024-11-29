'So Many Memories': Ishan Kishan Bids FAREWELL To Mumbai Indians Post IPL 2025 Mega-Auction

The recently concluded IPL 2025 mega-auction had a lot of surprise twists and turns as several players were sold and went to other teams than what they are usually used to playing with. One of these players is Indian batter Ishan Kishan who after several seasons with Mumbai will now be taking his talents to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan was sold to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a fee of 11.25 Crores. As Ishan Kishan's tale with Mumbai Indians comes to an end, he sent out a heartfelt message to the Mumbai Indians team and the fans.

Ishan Kishan Sends Out Heartfelt Message As He Leaves Mumbai Indians

In a social media post, Indian batter Ishan Kishan put out a heart-warming message for the ‘Mumbai Paltan’ and the Mumbai Indians team as he is all set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and the paltan will always remain in my heart. I’ve grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I’ve played with and all you fans for always being in my corner,” wrote Ishan Kishan in his social media post on Instagram.

In his social media post, Ishan Kishan also added several snapshots from his time at the team.

Ishan Kishan Excited To Be Joining Sunrisers Hyderabad

As Ishan Kishan is now joining Sunrisers Hyderabad, he sent out a message to the team management and their fans about how he is elated to be joining the team.