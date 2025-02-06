'It's A Different Game': Ravi Shastri Sends Warning To Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND vs PAK Tie In Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is knocking on the door. Except for India's matches, which are slated to take place in Dubai, the remaining tournament will be held in Pakistan.

This will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment in an ICC event as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Following India's dismal performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Gambhir has been under severe scrutiny, and this Champions Trophy could prove to be a vital cog in his coaching career.

Ravi Shastri Stressed On The Importance Of IND vs PAK Tie In Champions Trophy

The former KKR mentor was recently quizzed on the India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy and he stressed that the match against the archrivals will be of the same importance as the other group stage games in the tournament.

But Shastri opined that a match against Pakistan always holds extra value as people will remind you every time if you don't win in this particular match.

In a conversation on the ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan the former India head coach said, “I was the coach for seven years. Whenever I was asked, I said the same thing (as Gambhir). But let me assure you, deep down, there's a lot more to that than you actually think, that's for the media.

“You have to say it. But deep down, you want to win that. Because if you don't, you'll be reminded of it until the next time you play against Pakistan.

“People don't care what you have done in the past. They're not bothered about the last 10 games if you won eight or you won nine. But they'll remind you if you lose one, until the next time you play them."

He went on to add, “It can be a taxi driver, it could be anyone on the street. What happened to India? The same question to Pakistan. What happened to Pakistan? So it always plays on your mind, so whether you like it or not, it's a different game. Different beasts altogether.”