Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses India's Tormentor-In-Chief Travis Head With A Jaffa, Halts Australia's Brisk Scoring | WATCH

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The Boxing Day Test match being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been absolutely blockbuster after the end of opening day's play. The first day of the MCG Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series ended on Australia accumulating 311 runs at the loss of six wickets. The on-field scuffle between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas has grabbed al the eyeballs with the former India captain being charged 20 percent of his match fees.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is evenly poised with both teams winning one match each. A total of three matches have been played in the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series. The Brisbane Test ended in a draw and now the Boxing Day Test match has become important for both the teams to not only win the BGT but to also seal a berth for themselves in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Travis Head With A Peach

Jasprit Bumrah has been the biggest talking point from the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The India pacer led India to a stellar victory in Perth as a captain. The ace India pacer has been the standout pacer in the entire series. Australia had started the Boxing Day victory in a thumping manner and looked well oncourse to register a big total. Jasprit Bumrah halted Australia's scoring by picking Travis Head's wicket as he dismissed him for a golden duck.

ICC Imposes Fine On Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were involved in a physical altercation because of which the Indian superstar was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point even though it was played down as an accidental bump by the 19-year-old debutant.

The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch in a showdown that was initiated by the travelling star. Kohli was eventually charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

